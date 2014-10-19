Subban nets pair to lead Canadiens past Avalanche

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens found ways to win without playing their best hockey. Now they seem to have found their game.

A pair of goals from defenseman P.K. Subban highlighted the Canadiens’ strongest overall outing to date, leading Montreal to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

“I thought tonight was probably the best game of the six. I thought we played a pretty complete package tonight,” said Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, who made 32 saves on the night. “We would have liked to not give up a goal in the last three minutes but overall we’ve got to be pretty happy with that effort.”

It was the first time in Price’s five starts this season that Montreal had given up fewer than three goals.

Left winger Alex Galchenyuk also scored and added an assist for the Canadiens (5-1-0).

Related Coverage Preview: Avalanche at Canadiens

The game got off to a familiar start for Montreal, as its opponent struck first for the fifth straight game. Streaking in along the left side, left winger Alex Tanguay enjoyed a give-and-go with center John Mitchell in tight before tapping the puck into an open side behind Price at 2:23 of the opening period.

Montreal had its chances in the first 20 minutes, outshooting Colorado 17-10. Left winger Max Pacioretty had a chance on a breakaway -- one of several high-quality opportunities Montreal saw -- but he couldn’t beat Pickard.

“He’s the reason why we had a chance to come back in the game,” Avalanche head coach Patrick Roy said of his rookie netminder, who stopped 33 shots in his first NHL start. “I thought both goaltenders were outstanding.”

The Canadiens finally got one past Pickard at 4:13 of the second period. For the second straight game, the power play connected, with Subban striking from the top of the left circle to tie the score 1-1.

Galchenyuk gave the home side the lead at 11:23 when he stepped out of the penalty box and picked off Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon. Galchenyuk passed it off to left winger Brandon Prust before getting it back and driving to the net to beat Pickard.

Another out-of-the-box goal extended the Canadiens’ lead. With a penalty to Subban expiring, center Lars Eller cleared the Montreal zone with a pass toward the Habs defenseman. Subban picked up the loose puck, wrapped around the net and froze Pickard with a deke before putting the puck in the net at 17:59.

“As soon as I turned around the net, I was looking for Lars (Eller); I knew he was coming. I looked for him right away but the defenseman had taken him out,” Subban explained. “I was just really in tight with the goalie so I tried to make a move and hopefully he bit on it. Before I knew it, I had an open net and put it in.”

Colorado came close to cutting into the Canadiens’ lead midway through the third period when center Matt Duchene tossed one from the circle, but Price got his left pad out for the save.

Duchene wasn’t going to be denied a second time, streaking toward the net and tipping right winger Jarome Iginla’s shot from the right circle.

The loss dropped the Avalanche to 1-4-1 on the young season, with just nine goals for six games.

“We’re right there every night. It’s not like we’re getting blown out or anything. I think right now we’re just sabotaging ourselves. I don’t think it has anything to do with what other teams are doing,” Duchene said. “We’ll get better.”

NOTES: The Canadiens kept their winning lineup from Thursday intact, scratching RW Dale Weise and D Nathan Beaulieu. ... Colorado scratched D Zach Redmond, D Ryan Wilson and G Reto Berra. Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov, C Jesse Winchester and LW Patrick Bordeleau remained sidelined with injuries. ... Avalanche G Calvin Pickard is the younger brother of former Nashville Predators prospect G Chet Pickard, who was Montreal G Carey Price’s backup when both suited up for the WHL’s Tri-City Americans. ... Colorado has played four of its first six games this season against the Eastern Conference. ... The Canadiens and Avalanche split their two meetings last season, with each team winning on home ice. ... Prior to puck drop, the Canadiens honored equipment manager Pierre Gervais for 2,500 games in the NHL, all with Montreal.