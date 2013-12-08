Preview: Avalanche at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks vie for their fourth straight victory as they continue their five-game homestand Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche. Vancouver followed road wins in Carolina and Nashville with an overtime triumph over Phoenix in the opener of its homestand on Friday. Chris Higgins scored at 3:41 of the extra session as the Canucks posted just their second win in seven contests at Rogers Arena.

Colorado is concluding a three-game road trip that began with an embarrassing 8-2 loss in Edmonton on Thursday. The Avalanche bounced back the following night, posting a 3-2 win at Calgary as Maxime Talbot and PA Parenteau scored 54 seconds apart late in the second period before rookie Nathan McKinnon netted the eventual game-winner 2:28 into the third. Colorado has won four of its last five road contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (20-7-0): Defenseman Jan Hejda will miss 10 to 14 days with a sprained knee. Hejda was injured when he crashed into the end boards after getting tangled up with Edmonton’s Mark Arcobello in Thursday’s loss. Veteran backup Jean-Sebastien Giguere has been stellar this season, posting a perfect 7-0-0 record with a 1.67 goals-against average and .947 save percentage.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (16-10-5): Jason Garrison has been surging offensively, collecting two goals and seven assists in his last seven games. The defenseman began the season by recording two tallies and seven assists over his first 10 contests, then went 14 games without a point. Vancouver has scored more than three goals only once in its last seven games but is 4-2-1 in that stretch.

OVERTIME

1. The Avalanche are 17-0-0 when leading after two periods.

2. Vancouver has scored a power-play goal in each of its last seven games.

3. The Canucks have blown five third-period leads in their last seven home contests, winning only twice in that span.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Canucks 1