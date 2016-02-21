Preview: Avalanche at Canucks

The Colorado Avalanche look to continue their recent run of success after a disappointing start to the month when they visit the skidding Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Colorado edged the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday for its fourth win — all by one goal — in five games after beginning February with a four-game losing streak.

The Avalanche hope to maintain their hold on the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference as they lead Nashville by one point but have played two more games. Vancouver’s postseason hopes are fading quickly as it kicks off a five-game homestand. The Canucks have lost four straight contests to fall nine points behind the Predators for the final playoff spot. Vancouver is hoping history repeats itself as it posted a victory over Colorado on Feb. 9 to end a four-game slide.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), Sportsnet (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (31-26-4): Tyson Barrie halted a 15-game goal-scoring drought Saturday with his second two-tally performance of the season and third contest with at least three points. The 24-year-old defenseman also scored twice against Los Angeles on Jan. 4 while registering a season-high four points. Matt Duchene leads the team with 25 goals but has recorded only one in his last six games and two in the last nine.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (22-24-12): Daniel Sedin, who leads the team with 50 points, is riding a four-game point streak during which he has noched one goal and four assists. Henrik Sedin’s point streak ended at four games as the captain was kept off the scoresheet by Calgary on Friday. Sven Baertschi is due to score Sunday as he has tallied in every other game since scoring at Colorado on Feb. 9.

OVERTIME

1. Each game during the Canucks’ current skid has been a 5-2 decision.

2. Colorado RW Jarome Iginla needs one power-play goal to tie Ron Francis (188) for 21st place on the all-time list.

3. Vancouver is 14th in the league on the penalty kill (81.1 percent) but ranks 25th on the power play at 16.9 percent.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Avalanche 1