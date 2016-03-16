Preview: Avalanche at Canucks

The Colorado Avalanche attempt to remain within striking distance of a postseason berth when they continue their four-game road trip Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks. The trek did not get off to a good start as Colorado squandered a two-goal lead and dropped a 3-2 decision at Winnipeg on Saturday.

Leading scorer Matt Duchene has collected five of his 55 points over the last three games for the Avalanche, who are one point behind Minnesota for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Vancouver is wrapping up a four-game homestand during which it fell to 2-1-0 with Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Jets. The Canucks are in danger of missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons as they sit nine points in back of the Wild. Vancouver is looking to complete a sweep of the three-game season series after outscoring Colorado by a combined 8-2 score in two victories last month.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (35-31-4): Defenseman Chris Bigras appears close to returning to action as he participated in Tuesday’s practice while wearing a non-contact jersey. The 21-year-old rookie, who has recorded a goal and an assist in 23 games during his debut season, has been sidelined since suffering a head injury on March 5 versus Nashville. Blue-liner Tyson Barrie is nursing a minor hamstring ailment but is expected to be in the lineup against Vancouver.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-29-12): Defenseman Nikita Tryamkin, 21, will make his NHL debut Wednesday after signing a two-year contract last week. The 6-8, 220-pound Russian registered four goals and seven assists in 53 games with Yekaterinburg of the Kontinental Hockey League this season. Alex Burrows is likely to play Wednesday after sitting out the loss to Winnipeg with a foot injury.

1. Canucks captain Henrik Sedin has gone 10 games without a goal and has tallied just once in his last 31 contests.

2. Colorado G Semyon Varlamov, who has allowed a total of four goals over his last three games, is expected to start both Wednesday and in Calgary on Friday.

3. Vancouver recalled D Andrey Pedan and C Brendan Gaunce from Utica of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Canucks 2