Miller, Canucks nearly shut out Avalanche

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Ryan Miller kept the Canucks in the game long enough for Vancouver to discover some long-lost scoring.

The result was a 5-1 rout of the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night at Rogers Arena, Vancouver’s first five-goal outing since Dec. 7.

Boosted by Miller’s stellar play in goal, the Canucks scored more than two goals at home for the first time since Jan. 11, led by right winger Jannik Hansen’s pair.

“No question (Miller) was the first star tonight,” Hansen said. “We were outplayed and outmanned, and he kept us in it.”

Miller, who made 37 saves, didn’t lose his shutout until Colorado center Matt Duchene scored with 42 seconds left in the game.

Vancouver fourth-line center Adam Cracknell scored his second goal in as many games, after going 28 games without scoring.

Canucks right winger Radim Vrbata ended a drought with his first goal in 15 games, but he left the game in the third period after falling awkwardly in the corner and limping back to the bench.

“It was good to get some goal separation, to get the guys feeling good about themselves,” Miller said after the Canucks registered their first home win since Jan. 11.

Vancouver had lost each of its previous four games by a 5-2 score.

“We’ve been working hard, and it was frustrating that we weren’t extending or gaining leads,” Miller said. “Tonight we all did what we have to do to get the lead.”

Miller turned away six quality scoring chances in the first period, including an extended right pad save on center Carl Soderberg late in a Colorado power play.

“I want to help the boys out. I think with that one I was able to keep some momentum,” he said.

Center Nathan MacKinnon had skated the puck through three Vancouver penalty killers to set up Soderberg alone in front with five minutes left in the first period.

”I think he made a good save there, I don’t know,“ Soderberg said. ”They had the bounces and we couldn’t get it done.

“I think we played a pretty good game, but we needed a goal when we were all over them.”

Miller again came up big in the second period, stabbing out the toe of his right skate to stop Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson, the trailer on a three-on-two, at the side of the crease.

“Millsy was enormous,” said Canucks center Henrik Sedin, who had four assists. “It’s too bad to see the last one go in. He deserved the shutout, but we’ll take the win and move on.”

Miller didn’t seem upset by the Avalanche’s late goal, on which Duchene shoveled the puck in with Colorado right winger Jarome Iginla lying on top of the Canucks goalie.

The goal stood after a video review.

”Jarome’s a smart player, he knows what he’s doing,“ Miller said. ”Tough guy like that doesn’t go down for anything and then gets a little bump and then he’s on top of me. That’s gamesmanship, that’s part of it.

“If you were to have told me we would win 5-1 tonight, I would have taken it all night.”

Cracknell opened the scoring after taking a side-board feed from right winger Emerson Etem, then patiently waiting out Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov before putting a high backhand shot over the prone goalie at 8:31 of the first period.

Hansen scored his first after left winger Daniel Sedin (three assists) fed him the puck from behind the net through a forest of Avalanche legs at 18:46 of the first.

Vrbata put the Canucks up 3-0 on the power play with five seconds remaining in the second period.

After Hansen scored again at 9:09 of the third period, Colorado coach Patrick Roy pulled Varlamov, and Vancouver defenseman Chris Tanev scored into the empty net at 11:37 to make it 5-0.

”It’s probably one of the better performances I’ve seen from a goaltender against us this year,“ Roy said of Miller. ”He was really good. He was moving well, was reading plays well, he was outstanding out there. Outstanding.

”After the second period, I said, ‘I don’t have much to say, you guys are playing a good game. There’s no reason for us to change anything.’

“When a goalie plays like he did, it’s hard to come back.”

Varlamov stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced.

Vrbata and Canucks right winger Derek Dorsett, who also left the game in the third period, will be evaluated Monday, coach Willie Desjardins said.

NOTES: The Canucks hadn’t won at Rogers Arena in their previous six tries (0-5-1). Vancouver’s previous home-ice win was a 3-2 decision over the Florida Panthers on Jan. 11. ... Former Canucks C Shawn Matthias was acquired Sunday by the Avalanche in a trade with Toronto but did not travel to Vancouver. Matthias, 28, appeared in 51 games for the Maple Leafs this season, recording six goals and 11 assists. ... Avalanche RW Jarome Iginla, who had an assist Sunday, has 32 goals and 82 points in 96 games against the Canucks. ... Canucks RW Linden Vey did not dress due to an undisclosed injury. ... Vancouver D Yannick Weber and C Alex Friesen as well as Colorado D Zach Redmond and LW Andreas Martinsen were healthy scratches.