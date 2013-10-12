Preview: Avalanche at Capitals

The Colorado Avalanche are playing like Patrick Roy is in the net rather than behind the bench, and they look to remain perfect under their rookie head coach when they visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Colorado is 4-0-0 under Roy for its best start since the franchise relocated from Quebec prior to the 1995-96 season. The Avalanche registered a Western Conference-worst 39 points last season, leading to Joe Sacco’s dismissal and the hiring of Roy.

Backup goaltender Jean-Sebastien Giguere, who made 39 saves in a 2-0 shutout at Boston on Thursday, credited Hall-of-Fame netminder Roy with the club’s turnaround. “We seem to believe in ourselves a little bit more,” Giguere said. “It is a different voice, and the guys seem to be responding to it right now.” Washington has won only once despite a strong start from superstar Alex Ovechkin, who has five goals and seven points in the first four games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS (Canada), Altitude (Colorado), CSN (Washington)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (4-0-0): Colorado has yielded only three goals in its blazing start and will have Semyon Varlamov back in net as it seeks to complete a perfect three-game road trip. Varlamov already has accomplished something he failed to do last season - win three consecutive starts while turning aside 88-of-91 shots. Varlamov will be making his first appearance against the Capitals, the team with whom he spent his first three seasons.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (1-3-0): Washington has lost back-to-back one-goal decisions following its lone win, in which it erased an early three-goal deficit to beat Calgary in a shootout. “I don’t think it’s time to push the panic button yet,” coach Adam Oates said. “I think we could be 4-0 and we could be 0-4.” The Capitals’ power play was stifled on all five chances in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to Carolina after converting 6-of-12 opportunities in their first three games.

OVERTIME

1. Colorado is a perfect 10-for-10 in killing off opponents’ power plays.

2. Capitals D John Erskine is expected to miss the game with an upper-body injury, prompting the recall of D Nate Schmidt from Hershey of the American Hockey League. Rookie D Connor Carrick and C Michael Latta also were sent to Hershey.

3. Ovechkin has one goal and two assists in six career games against the Avalanche.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Avalanche 1