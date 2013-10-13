Avalanche 5, Capitals 1: Alex Tanguay scored twice and top overall pick Nathan MacKinnon notched his first NHL goal as visiting Colorado thrashed Washington to continue its perfect start.

Semyon Varlamov turned aside 40 shots in his first matchup against his former teammates as the Avalanche improved to 5-0-0 for their best start since 1994-95 - the final season before the team relocated from Quebec City to Colorado. Varlamov has surrendered one goal in each of his four wins.

Matt Duchene and Jamie McGinn also scored and captain Gabriel Landeskog, Paul Stastny and defenseman Andre Benoit collected two assists each as the Avalanche sent Washington (1-4-0) to its third consecutive defeat.

Tanguay opened the scoring at 6:42 of the opening period with his 250th career goal - and first in 7 1/2 years in a Colorado uniform. Duchene doubled the lead nearly 7 1/2 minutes later before MacKinnon connected on the power play at 17:41 of the second, snapping a shot from the slot past Michal Neuvirth (23 saves) for a 3-0 lead.

Tanguay added a short-handed tally 79 seconds into the third period before Eric Fehr got Washington on the board 44 seconds later, but that goal was countered 21 seconds left by McGinn - with MacKinnon earning his fifth assist on the tally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tanguay, who played his first six seasons with the Avalanche, scored his first goal for Colorado since April 15, 2006. ... Stastny’s two assists gave him 401 career points. ... Avalanche LW Cody McLeod suffered a leg injury in the first period and did not return.