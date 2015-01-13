Ovechkin scores game-winner for Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Two nights after being selected to play in the NHL All-Star Game for the sixth time in his career, Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin added another distinction to his remarkable NHL career.

The Capitals’ 29-year-old captain broke a tie late in the second period with his 22nd goal of the season, propelling the Capitals to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche Monday night at the Verizon Center.

Ovechkin’s goal was his 74th career game-winner for the Capitals, giving him the franchise lead over former Capitals great Peter Bondra.

“I didn’t think Ovi was particularly good for Ovi’s standards,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “He was missing the net and fumbling pucks and all that. But who scores the winning goal? Alex Ovechkin. When you need that guy who finds ways to score, he does.”

Washington goaltender Braden Holtby stopped 31 of 32 shots, including a season-high 18 in the final period, improving his record to 21-8-7.

“Everyone knows a huge save can change a game and he made a lot of them in the third period,” said Capitals center Jay Beagle, who gave Washington an early lead with his sixth goal of the season. “He’s been playing great all year and we’re feeding off it and trying to keep it rolling.”

The Capitals are now 13-1-4 in their last 18 games and have moved into third place in the Metropolitan Division standings, two points behind the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins and three behind the first-place New York Islanders.

The Avalanche, whose only goal came from left winger Alex Tanguay, lost for the first time since Jan. 4, snapping a three-game win streak. They remain in fifth place in the Central Division, six points behind the Winnipeg Jets.

“I thought our effort was there in the third,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “Obviously, we couldn’t find a way to score that big goal to tie the game, but we had a lot of good chances and their goalie made some good saves.”

The Capitals carried a 2-1 lead into the third period on goals by Beagle and Ovechkin, and neither team scored in the final period.

Beagle opened the scoring 7:34 into the game when he won a faceoff by kicking the puck back to defenseman Mike Green, then crashed the net to deposit a rebound off the leg of Capitals left winger Jason Chimera. The goal was Beagle’s sixth of the season, two more than his previous career high.

The Avalanche tied the score 10:58 into the second period when, with Capitals right wing Joel Ward in the penalty box for tripping left winger Gabriel Landeskog, 37-year-old veteran right wing Jarome Iginla set up 35-year-old Tanguay for his team-leading 13th goal of the season and first on the power play.

The Capitals dominated Colorado in the first two periods with a 32-14 shot advantage, but they didn’t regain the lead until Ovechkin ripped a power-play shot between the pads of goaltender Semyon Varlamov with 2:14 remaining in the second period.

“He was in a good position,” said Varlamov, who played with Ovechkin when the two were teammates in Washington at the start of Varlamov’s career. “We all know he’s got a great shot, and that was a perfect shot right between my legs.”

Ovechkin created space for himself by moving from his normal shooting spot in the left circle.

“Teams right now put one guy on me,” Ovechkin said. “I just went to the front of the net to create more space up top and we just have to use it.”

The goal was Ovechkin’s 10th on the power play and came on a nice set-up by right winger Troy Brouwer and center Nicklas Backstrom.

The Avalanche did everything within their power to tie the score, pelting Holtby with 18 shots in the third period before skating away with their first loss in four games.

NOTES: Capitals G Braden Holtby made his 19th consecutive start and his 25th consecutive appearance. He has not taken a game off since Nov. 15. ... Colorado RW Jarome Iginla began the game needing one goal to tie Mike Bossy for 20th on the NHL’s all-time list at 573 goals. Iginla got an assist but no goals Monday. ... The Capitals learned Monday that they will be without D Nate Schmidt for 6-8 weeks due to a fractured shoulder blade he suffered Sunday during a conditioning assignment with the AHL’s Hershey Bears. ... The Avalanche continue their season-long five-game trip with stops in Carolina on Tuesday, Florida on Thursday, Tampa on Saturday and St. Louis on Jan. 19. The Capitals close out their three-game homestand Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, followed by games at Nashville on Friday and Dallas on Saturday.