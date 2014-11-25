Preview: Avalanche at Coyotes

A pair of teams dealing with goaltending issues will square off when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Starting netminder Semyon Varlamov will miss his third straight game with a recurring groin injury for the Avalanche, putting Reto Berra in line for a third straight start despite getting pulled in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Carolina. Colorado has won three of four but is buried in last place in the Central Division with 19 points - one fewer than Arizona in the Pacific.

The Coyotes need a turnaround from No. 1 goaltender Mike Smith, who has lost his last six starts (0-5-1) and is seeking his first victory since Nov. 7. Meanwhile, backup Devan Dubnyk has registered all three victories during the team’s current 3-5-1 stretch and has yet let to lose in regulation, posting a 5-0-1 mark that includes a four-start winning streak. “We’re a results-orientated business,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. “Those things we’ll continue to monitor. He’s (Dubnyk) certainly not hurting his chances to do that.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Altitude 2 (Colorado), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (7-9-5): Berra has surrendered at least three goals in each of his last five starts, including a trio on only 10 shots Saturday, but coach Patrick Roy expressed confidence in him. “It was only one bad period,” Roy said the latest shaky outing. “Other than this, I cannot say this was the reason why we were not winning hockey games. Right now, I think we have to give him the benefit of the doubt.” Jarome Iginla halted a 12-game goalless drought in Saturday’s win while reigning Calder Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon had his first three-point performance of the season to give him five assists in the past two games.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (9-11-2): Tippett said it’s a “real possibility” that Martin Hanzal can return to the lineup against Colorado after sitting out the past four games with a lower-body injury. That should help provide a spark to an offense that has scored one goal in each of Smith’s last three starts, including a 2-1 setback at Anaheim on Sunday in the finale of a three-game road trip. “Gotta get back on track here and as a group, we need to find consistency in our game,” Smith said. “We can’t be winning one game, losing two, winning two, losing one. This is what’s gone on the last two years, and we understand that needs to stop.”

OVERTIME

1. F Alex Tanguay, Colorado’s leading goal scorer with seven, is expected to rejoin the lineup after missing one game with a cracked left cheekbone.

2. Despite his recent struggles, Smith is 8-1-3 with a 1.85 goals-against average versus Colorado.

3. The Avalanche are 1-for-27 on the power play over the last nine games.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 3