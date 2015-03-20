Avalanche win but fail to close gap on playoff spot

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Colorado Avalanche are doing everything they can to climb back into the Western Conference playoff race. The rest of the field simply won’t oblige.

Eleven different players had points to lead Colorado to a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at Gila River Arena.

The Avalanche earned their 11th win in 15 games, but Colorado (33-26-11) still trails the Winnipeg Jets by seven points for the final wild-card spot in the West with 12 games left on its schedule.

“Everybody else just keeps winning,” Avalanche right winger Daniel Briere said. “I guess that means we just have to keep doing the same.”

Center Ryan O‘Reilly and left winger Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist for Colorado. Right winger Jarome Iginla and centers Freddie Hamilton and Matt Duchene were the Avalanche’s other goal-scorers.

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored both of Arizona’s goals.

The Coyotes opened the game with heavy pressure on Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov, and it paid off at the 3:24 mark of the first period when center Sam Gagner threaded a pass through three Colorado players across the slot to Ekman-Larsson, who was crashing the net for a backdoor feed. Ekman-Larsson beat Varlamov to the short side for his team-leading 18th goal and the 50th goal of his NHL career.

The lead didn’t last long. O‘Reilly managed to split Arizona defensemen Brandon Gormley and Klas Dahlbeck and fire a shot on net from the slot. Coyotes goalie Louis Domingue appeared to squeeze the shot between his pads, but with traffic to his left, the puck somehow trickled into the net to tie the game at 8:15 of the first period.

Colorado took a 2-1 lead 29 seconds later when Arizona defenseman Michael Stone tried to bat a puck out of the air in the neutral zone and missed, allowing Duchene and Iginla to slip in on a two-on-one. Iginla beat Domingue between the pads for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season.

“That’s not the start I was expecting out of myself,” Domingue (24 saves) said. “They got kind of a lucky break on that first goal and it went from there. I take a lot of blame for that.”

Hamilton scored his first career NHL goal at the 8:09 mark of the second period to give the Avalanche a 3-1 cushion. Hamilton was only in the lineup because normal fourth-line center Joey Hishon wasn’t ready to play due to an elbow injury.

Ekman-Larsson pulled the Coyotes within 3-2 with about eight minutes left in the third period to take the NHL lead for goals by defensemen with his 19th, but Duchene banged home a rebound with 5:09 to go, restoring Colorado’s two-goal lead. Landeskog added an empty-netter with 13 seconds remaining.

“I would rather win hockey games than score goals,” Ekman-Larsson said of passing Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson for the league lead. “It’s pretty frustrating right now. We’re finding ways to lose games right now.”

The Coyotes (21-42-8) scored more than two goals just twice in their past 20 games. The loss was Arizona’s 14th in its past 15 home games and its 16th loss in its past 17 overall (1-15-1).

Varlamov stopped 27 of 29 shots for the win.

”We wanted to play with the lead tonight and make it a lot easier on ourselves,“ Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. ”We know that we’re going to need some breaks here and there but we’re also going to have to play some good hockey.

“Obviously, with the position we put ourselves in because of that slow start, we’re going to have to be very, very good every night.”

NOTES: Coyotes G Louis Domingue made his third career NHL start. It came against Avalanche coach Patrick Roy, who was Domingue’s coach for three years with the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in an often-stormy relationship. ... Colorado LW Patrick Bordeleau (fractured kneecap), C Joey Hishon (elbow), D Erik Johnson (knee), D Ryan Wilson (shoulder) and C Jesse Winchester (concussion) missed the game and are still on injured reserve. ... It has been nearly eight weeks since Johnson underwent knee surgery, but he did not make the team’s five-game trip, which began Thursday. Roy said Johnson is probably another week away from playing. ... Coyotes D Andrew Campbell was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. Campbell had played in 23 straight games since being recalled from Portland of the AHL on Jan. 26.