Preview: Avalanche at Devils

The Colorado Avalanche are riding a hot streak as they prepare to kick off a four-game road trip with a visit to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. The Avalanche erupted for a season-high goal total in a 7-1 rout of Buffalo on Saturday to run their winning streak to three games and improve to 12-3-1 in their last 16. The Avalanche have allowed a total of five goals in winning four of their last five meetings with the Devils, including a 2-1 shootout victory in Colorado on Jan. 16.

New Jersey is languishing in a tie for 12th place in the Eastern Conference and if it fails to reach the postseason, Friday’s overtime setback at Nashville is the type of loss that will haunt the Devils. The Predators scored the tying goal with 11 seconds left in regulation before prevailing in the extra session and sending New Jersey to its third loss in four games (1-2-1). Jaromir Jagr, who will turn 42 on Feb. 15, needs a pair of goals to become the seventh player in NHL history to reach 700 for his career.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (35-14-5): Rookie Nathan MacKinnon, the No. 1 overall draft pick last June, extended his point streak to four games with a goal and two assists in Friday’s romp. MacKinnon has scored in three straight games and has 20 tallies and 20 assists in 54 contests. “I’ve been feeling more comfortable,” said MacKinnon, who has five goals and 11 points in his last seven games. “I’ve developed chemistry with guys on the team. Everybody talks about the jump from junior to the NHL, but hockey is hockey and I’ve been getting back to a lot of things that got me to this league.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (23-21-12): Jagr has collected multiple points in four of his last five games and has four goals and 10 assists in his last 14 contests to boost his team-leading totals to 17 tallies and 31 assists. Cory Schneider again will be in net, marking the first time this season that a New Jersey goaltender will start four straight games. He s an elite goalie,“ coach Peter DeBoer said of Schneider. ”I think everybody knew that when we acquired him. I think he went home at Christmas, kind of pressed the reset button and has been fantastic the second half. 

OVERTIME

1. Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov, who made 33 saves in the win against the Devils last month, has won four straight and is 8-1-0 in his last nine starts.

2. Jagr collected his 1,038th career assist Friday and is two shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne for ninth place on the all-time list.

3. Colorado is off to its best start since its Stanley Cup-winning season in 2000-01.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Avalanche 2