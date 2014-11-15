Preview: Avalanche at Devils

The Colorado Avalanche wrap up their four-game Eastern Conference road trip Saturday, when they visit the New Jersey Devils. Colorado has one regulation win in 10 contests away from home, which is part of the reason it is at the bottom of the Central despite having played more games than any other team in the division. The Avalanche are trying to build on a shootout triumph over the New York Rangers, but they have allowed over four goals per game on the road trip.

The Devils are playing the second of back-to-back contests after defeating Washington 1-0 on Friday. Cory Schneider posted his 13th career shutout - fourth with New Jersey - and has allowed one goal in his last two starts. New Jersey lost four straight prior to its two-game winning streak and possesses a league-worst penalty-killing percentage of 68.7, allowing seven goals on 22 opportunities at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (5-8-5): Defenseman Tyson Barrie is tied with Matt Duchene for the team lead in points with 12. Semyon Varlamov is expected to start after recording his first win of the month on Thursday. Jarome Iginla has registered only two goals on the season and has not scored since October 24.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (8-7-2): Mike Cammalleri scored the only goal on Friday and has four points in three games since returning from a jaw injury, giving him seven tallies and 11 points in 11 contests with New Jersey. Damien Brunner was a healthy scratch on Friday after recording a goal and three assists in 12 games. Rookie defenseman Damon Severson has not recorded a point in six games after posting eight in his first 11.

OVERTIME

1. Devils C Adam Henrique will miss his sixth straight game due to a lower-body injury.

2. Schneider is two away from matching Martin Brodeur’s franchise record for most consecutive starts to begin a season. Brodeur started New Jersey’s first 19 games in 2001-02.

3. Colorado has won nine of its 14 meetings with the Devils since the teams met in the 2001 Stanley Cup final.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Avalanche 1