Preview: Avalanche at Devils

The New Jersey Devils hope to avoid a third straight game featuring bonus hockey when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. New Jersey has played beyond regulation in each of its last two contests, falling to Montreal in a shootout on the road Friday before defeating the Canadiens in overtime at home the following night.

The Devils also hope to break out offensively, as they have scored three goals or fewer in each of their last six games. Colorado is continuing a four-game road trip that began Monday with a 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders. The Avalanche have struggled away from home of late, losing four of their last five after winning three straight. Colorado captured both meetings with the Devils last season, posting a 3-2 triumph in New Jersey.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (9-14-1): Matt Duchene, who leads the team with 12 goals, was kept off the scoresheet Monday for the second time in three contests after registering a seven-game point streak during which he collected seven tallies and six assists. Jarome Iginla scored his 597th career goal Monday, putting him within four of tying Jari Kurri for 18th place on the all-time list. The 38-year-old is two tallies shy of reaching double digits in each of his 19 NHL seasons.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (12-9-2): Defenseman John Moore scored his third career game-winning goal Saturday and first since Nov. 21, 2013, while with the New York Rangers. Travis Zajac passed Petr Sykora for 12th place in team history by notching his 229th career assist in Saturday’s victory. Zajac’s next hurdle is Jamie Langenbrunner, who registered 243 assists with the Devils.

OVERTIME

1. Devils LW Adam Henrique has recorded three goals and two assists during his season-high four-game point streak.

2. Iginla needs 26 more points to pass Jean Ratelle (1,267) for 36th in NHL history.

3. New Jersey G Cory Schneider has allowed fewer than three goals in 11 of his last 12 starts.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Devils 2