Preview: Avalanche at Devils

The New Jersey Devils are closer to the basement than they are to the final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference as they continue a five-game homestand against the league-worst Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night. New Jersey sits five points out of the second wild card but must reverse its stunning inability to win at Prudential Center.

The Devils returned from a five-day bye and were promptly steamrolled by San Jose 4-1 on Sunday for their eighth defeat in the last nine at home (1-6-2). “It’s definitely a big week," forward PA Parenteau said. "We have to find a way to put a few in a row here and forget about (losing to San Jose) as soon as we can.” The struggles of New Jersey pale in comparison to those of the Avalanche, who have won only three times in 20 games (3-16-1) since returning from the Christmas break. With just over two weeks left to the trade deadling, Colorado general manager Joe Sakic is on the road trip scouting potential players and prospects.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), MSG (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (15-36-2): Colorado's skid reached three games in a 5-1 beating by the New York Islanders, but Joe Colborne provided a sliver of optimism by ending a lengthy drought. Colborne scored his first goal since notching a hat trick in the season opener. “It’s been a frustrating year so far,” Colborne said. “That’s about the only way to describe it. ... I thought that after the first game, it was going to be off to the races there, and that just hasn’t been the way it is.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (23-22-10): Defenseman John Moore returned to the lineup Sunday after missing 17 games due to a concussion and more reinforcements could be on the way for New Jersey. Fellow blue-liner Jon Merrill (upper body), out for the past four games, and forward Beau Bennett (lower body), sidelined for the last eight contests, participated in Monday's practice. “All things look good but I have not gotten confirmation from the trainers yet and we’ll do that this afternoon."

OVERTIME

1. Devils G Cory Schneider is 6-4-4 with a 1.89 goals-against average and two shutouts versus Colorado.

2. The Avalanche have won the past six meetings while limiting the Devils to a combined six goals.

3. New Jersey is 5-for-11 on the power play over the past four games.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Avalanche 1