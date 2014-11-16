FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Avalanche 3, Devils 2
November 16, 2014 / 3:02 AM / 3 years ago

Avalanche 3, Devils 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Altering first graph to include time of go-ahead goal)

Avalanche 3, Devils 2: Matt Duchene snapped a tie with 2:53 remaining in the third period to help Colorado finish its road trip with consecutive victories.John Mitchell and defenseman Erik Johnson also scored for the Avalanche, who posted a shootout victory at the New York Rangers on Thursday after dropping the first two contests of their four-game Eastern Conference trek. Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves in the triumph.

Martin Havlat opened the scoring and blue-liner Eric Gelinas snapped his seven-game drought for New Jersey, which ran out of energy in the second half of a back-to-back after blanking Washington on Friday. Cory Schneider stopped 26 shots in his 18th straight start.

Gelinas put the Devils ahead 8:21 into the third period with a wrist shot through traffic off a faceoff, but Johnson fired a sharp-angle shot between Schneider’s pads just over four minutes later to tie the game. Duchene had two chances at a rebound before putting it past Schneider in the late going to give Colorado its first lead of the contest.

Havlat batted in a rebound 2:04 into the first period. Mitchell chipped a centering feed over Schneider 6:07 later for a 1-1 tie that would hold through the rest of the first period and all of the second.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Martin Brodeur holds the Devils franchise record for consecutive starts to begin a season with 19. … Colorado had not won a road game in regulation since Oct. 13. … Avalanche D Tyson Barrie assisted on Duchene’s goal. They share the team scoring lead with 13 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
