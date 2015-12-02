Two quick goals carry Avalanche past Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- Right winger Matt Duchene acknowledged the obvious: The season is not going the way the Colorado Avalanche envisioned.

Still, he hopes the Avalanche can use the remaining 56 games to put themselves into Stanley Cup playoff contention.

“We need to put a little streak together,” Duchene said after he and defenseman Tyson Barrie scored in a 4-minute, 5-second span in the second period to spark Colorado to a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Tuesday night.

Goaltender Reto Berra made 27 saves as the Avalanche (10-14-1) continued the trend of alternating wins and losses in the past six games.

“We got to see if we can get a win on Thursday (at the New York Rangers) and hopefully a win on Saturday (at the Minnesota Wild),” Duchene said.

Duchene opened the scoring with his 13th goal of the season 2:10 into the second period. The third overall pick in the 2009 draft corralled defenseman Erik Johnson’s clearing pass at New Jersey’s blue line before speeding into the offensive zone and whipping a shot past New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider.

Schneider made 23 saves, and right winger Kyle Palmieri scored the Devils’ lone goal. New Jersey (12-10-2) lost for the third time in five games, and it has dropped the past five meetings with the Avalanche.

“We do real well against the (better) teams,” New Jersey defenseman Andy Greene said. “The teams right around us (or) below us, we don’t seem to get our game going until it’s too late.”

The Devils are only 5-6-2 at home, compared to 7-4-0 on the road.

“We try to prepare the same, keep everything as similar as possible,” Schneider said. “I think we have to set a tone better at home and put teams away earlier.”

Barrie scored his second of the season at the 6:15 mark of the period, increasing Colorado’s lead to 2-0.

“(Barrie) made a great play and received a nice pass from (right winger Jack Skille),” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “We don’t have any rules regarding our ‘D.’ We like to see our ‘D’ jump in on the rush. We just want to make sure he’s aware to come back.”

Palmieri halved the deficit 2:09 into the third with his ninth of the season. Palmieri cut into the slot and snapped a quick shot past Berra after New Jersey center Travis Zajac won an offensive zone faceoff.

That was as close as the Devils would come.

New Jersey finished the game outshooting (27-25) and out-attempting (48-34) the Avalanche.

“We were getting the puck in, getting some offense,” New Jersey center Adam Henrique said. “Had some chances. A big faceoff goal to keep things going, just couldn’t find a way to get the second (one).”

NOTES: C John Mitchell played in his first game for Colorado since Nov. 14. He missed the previous seven games with an oblique injury. ... Colorado scratched D Brandon Gormley and LW Andrew Agozzino. ... D David Schlmeko, RW Brian O‘Neill and LW Stefan Matteau were New Jersey’s announced scratches. ... The press box seating chart listed 10 scouts and executives from various NHL teams in attendance, including St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong. Also listed were Dan Craig and Kris King from the NHL, and Tommy Boustedt and Peter Forsberg from the Swedish Hockey League. ... New Jersey gave the first 10,000 fans to enter Prudential Center for the first of two regular season games between the Devils and Avalanche a bobblehead of C Adam Henrique. Fans who attend the Jan. 4 game against Detroit will receive a bobblehead of G Cory Schneider, and those in attendance at the Feb. 6 game against Washington will receive LW Mike Cammalleri’s bobblehead. ... The announced attendance was 14,019.