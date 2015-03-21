Perry’s OT goal pushes Ducks past Avs

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Just as they did to the Minnesota Wild last week, the Anaheim Ducks put one of the hottest teams in the NHL on ice Friday at Honda Center.

The Ducks topped streaking Colorado 3-2 in overtime at Honda Center, snapping the Avalanche’s three-game surge and making their visions of the playoffs just a bit blurrier.

“We’re playing desperate hockey teams playing at their best, so it’s a good test,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Anaheim right winger Corey Perry roofed a wrist shot after being sprung for a breakaway 1:25 into overtime to seal the victory.

Right winger Jiri Sekac and center Rickard Rakell lit the lamp for the Ducks in regulation.

Anaheim moved to a league-best 99 points while Colorado gained one point to move six back of the final wild card in the West.

“We’ve shown a lot of character every game since this last stretch over the past month and a half, two months where we know every night is like Game 7 for us,” Avalanche center Matt Duchene said. “It’s too bad we couldn’t have gotten that one, but three out of four on the road in back-to-back situations, that’s not bad.”

Right winger Jarome Iginla and center Ryan O‘Reilly scored for the Avalanche.

As in the Ducks’ 2-1 win at Minnesota, this game was a goaltenders’ duel. Frederik Andersen got the start after spending the last four game as a backup, stopping 22 of 24 shots.

Colorado’s Semyon Varlamov had his personal six-game win streak halted despite making 37 saves. It was the first time Varlamov allowed more than two goals in his last seven outings, and the fifth time he made 30 or more saves during that span.

Anaheim took the game’s first lead 3:37 into the game when Sekac and left winger Tomas Fleischmann executed an impromptu give-and-go play in tight quarters below the goal line. Sekac pivoted to the net front and banked the puck in off the back of Varlamov’s pad. The goal was Sekac’s eighth of the season and his first since his arrival from Montreal in a trade.

“I thought every time they were on the ice, that they were doing something, that they were creating something,” said Boudreau of the Rakell line, which he thought was his team’s best trio Friday.

Colorado drew even 5:28 into the third period. Duchene chased down a dump-in in the corner and centered the puck for Iginla. Iginla wristed the puck in with ease, finding surprisingly quiet ice on the doorstep between defenseman Simon Despres and left winger Matt Beleskey. The goal was Iginla’s team-leading 24th.

“We adjusted really well to them,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “It kinds of reminds me of my days when you played in Boston where you knew you were going to get peppered in the first period but after that you knew you would have a chance to get back in the game.”

The Avalanche pulled ahead at 7:19 with a short-handed goal from O‘Reilly. Defenseman Sami Vatanen failed to receive a D-to-D pass cleanly at the center of the blue line, creating a turnover that led to an O‘Reilly breakaway. He finished by lifting a wrist shot past Andersen for the 13th goal of his campaign.

“I think I’ve been lifting too much bench press in the gym, so my hands were a little bit frozen there and it bounced over my stick,” Vatanen said. “It was my bad, but we got the W.”

Anaheim knotted the score 1:45 later. The puck bounced erratically around the offensive zone until it settled onto the stick of Rakell in the slot, where he fired home for his seventh goal of the season.

Vatanen keyed the sequence on the winning play, poke-checking defenseman Brad Stuart from behind near the blue line and sending the puck right to Perry, who darted in uncontested to bury the game-winner. It was Perry’s sixth career overtime goal, tying him for the Ducks franchise record with center Ryan Getzlaf and retired right winger Teemu Selanne.

NOTES: Anaheim D Sami Vatanen (lower body) returned to action after a 15-game absence. He dressed in place of D Clayton Stoner and was paired with D Cam Fowler. He played a team-high 22:51. ... Ducks RW Tim Jackman (lower body) remained out but his recovery may be ahead of schedule. He will likely be skating by himself during the team’s upcoming road trip. ... Anaheim RW Jiri Sekac was reinserted into the lineup in place of scratched LW Emerson Etem. ... The Avalanche continued to be without C/RW Nathan MacKinnon (foot), D Erik Johnson (knee), C Joey Hishon (neck), RW Borna Rendulic (leg), LW Patrick Bordeleau (knee), LW Jamie McGinn (back), D Ryan Wilson (shoulder) and C Jesse Winchester (concussion). McGinn, Wilson, Winchester and MacKinnon are unlikely to play again this season. Hishon and Johnson may be nearing their respective returns.