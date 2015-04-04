Avalanche circle the wagons vs. Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Colorado Avalanche appeared to be circling the drain, but Friday they circled the wagons against one of the NHL’s top teams.

The Avalanche won 4-2 against the league-leading Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, staving off mathematical elimination for at least one more day.

“We know that if we can squeak in or if we could have squeaked in, we would have given anybody in this league a run for their money,” Avalanche center Matt Duchene said.

Duchene notched the game-winning goal. Center John Mitchell, left winger Gabriel Landeskog and right winger Dennis Everberg also scored for Colorado.

Left winger Jiri Sekac and center Rickard Rakell found the back of the net for Anaheim.

Avalanche goalie Reto Berra withstood a steady stream of shots making 34 of 36 saves while John Gibson stopped 19 pucks in defeat.

Related Coverage Preview: Avalanche at Ducks

“Reto’s playing great, he’s been making some big saves,” Duchene said. “He gave us a chance to win; he was outstanding.”

Anaheim gave a night off to its leading scorer, center Ryan Getzlaf, heading into a stretch where they will play just two games in the next eight days.

“He’s got a lot of bumps and bruises. It’s not like he’s healthy as a horse and we decided to just sit him out,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Colorado opened the scoring at 6:33 of the first period when right winger Jarome Iginla pushed the pace on the rush, creating an odd-man rush. Iginla’s backhand pass was finished off by Mitchell for his 11th goal of the season.

The Ducks responded 64 seconds later. Sekac stole the puck at the blue line and darted through two zones to finish a partial breakaway. His unassisted backhander was the ninth goal of his campaign.

With 2:02 remaining in the first period, Anaheim took a 2-1 lead on Rakell’s ninth goal of the season. Right winger Corey Perry faked a wraparound to one side of the net and attempted one on the other side, where Rakell lifted the loose puck into the net.

Landeskog cashed in on his team’s fourth power-play opportunity of the game when he received a cross-ice pass in the slot and roofed a wrist shot to tie the game at 2. The power-play tally was his 23rd goal this season.

Colorado jumped back in front 9:08 in the third period with Duchene’s 21st goal of the season. Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen surged ahead to keep the puck in the Colorado zone, but when the Avalanche cleared it, he was slightly out of position, resulting in Duchene’s beating him to the puck and darting in on goal to finish a partial breakaway between Gibson’s pads.

“Dennis (Everberg) made a good chip past Vatanen and I was just able to kind of read it and get a step. I had a similar opportunity in the game that I replayed a lot in my head and I thought maybe I could have slipped it five-hole and, fortunately, it worked,” Duchene said.

The Avalanche killed two third-period penalties and three overall to blank the Ducks’ power play.

“I didn’t see many shots on their power play because we did a great job. When we had the puck we cleared the puck right away. We were really good on the penalty kill,” Berra said.

Anaheim would draw no closer and Everberg sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, his third of the season.

“They’re not going to make it, but good teams have a lot of pride. You take away their first 20 games and they’re right up there where they should be,” Boudreau said. “They’re not going to quit. They didn’t quit tonight and their goalie played really well. Consequently, they won the game.”

NOTES: Ducks C Ryan Kesler (ankle) returned to the lineup. He could have played Wednesday, but was given a night off for rest. C Ryan Getzlaf was held out for rest Friday, and Kesler replaced him in the lineup. ... LW Matt Beleskey (lower body) and D Clayton Stoner (lower body) were out again for Anaheim. ... LW Patrick Maroon (illness) did not play Friday and was replaced by RW Stefan Noesen, who was recalled from the AHL Tuesday before making his NHL debut Wednesday. ... Avalanche RW Nathan MacKinnon (foot), D Erik Johnson (knee), C Jesse Winchester (concussion) and LW Jamie McGinn (back) all appear to be out of action for the remainder of the season. ... Colorado was also without RW Daniel Briere (foot), RW Borna Rendulic (leg), LW Patrick Bordeleau (knee) and D Ryan Wilson (shoulder).