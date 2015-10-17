Avalanche blank struggling Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Swiss goalie Reto Berra used his first start of the season to enhance his career resume.

Berra earned his second career shutout as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 on Friday night in front of 17,174 at the Honda Center.

“Mentally, I was confident and I saw the puck really good,” Berra said. “I didn’t care about the score. I just played every puck.”

Berra made 35 saves in his second consecutive appearance. He relieved starter Semyon Varlamov late in the second period of Colorado’s 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night in Denver and stopped all five shots he faced.

The shutout extended Berra’s streak of consecutive scoreless minutes to 164 over two seasons. Berra earned his first shutout April 9, and has not allowed a goal since Anaheim’s Richard Rakell scored at 17:58 of the first period April 3.

Berra received help from Colorado’s penalty killers. The Avalanche defused five power plays and held Anaheim to only four shots on goal in the process.

Related Coverage Preview: Avalanche at Ducks

“The guys played great in front of me,” Berra said. “I don’t know how many blocked shots they had. A couple of times, I thought I was beaten. I couldn’t find the puck. But the guys blocked shots and rescued me.”

The Avalanche amassed 41 blocks, 18 of them in the third period, to the Ducks’ 12.

“The tracking was phenomenal tonight,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “We defended really well. We gave up 30 shots but a lot of them came from outside.”

The Ducks (0-3-1) have not started a season with four successive losses since 2008. They only have one goal in four games, from defenseman Sami Vatanen.

“I’ve never seen it in my time coaching, and I can’t remember when I was playing going four games without a forward scoring,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “But I told the players that you’ve got to hang in there because when it’s the lowest time and then you pull out of it, it’s amazing how you turn things around.”

The Ducks, who were shutout just four times last season, have been silenced in three of their first four games.

“We’re a team with a lot of guys who can score goals,” Ducks left winger Carl Hagelin said. “All it takes is one shot, one lucky bounce. Once that happens, it should be a snowball effect.”

The Avalanche took a 1-0 lead with their first shot 53 seconds into the game. Center Nathan MacKinnon received a pass from left winger Alex Tanguay and fired a slap shot from the right-wing boards near the face-off circle past goalie Frederik Andersen for his second goal of the season. The goal was the quickest allowed by Anaheim this season.

The Ducks responded with 11 shots on goal in the first 10 minutes, to no effect. Berra made three big saves. He stopped Hagelin’s deflection of a slap shot at 3:28, kept right winger Tim Jackman from stuffing the puck inside the left post at 5:48 and made a kick save against center Ryan Getzlaf’s wrist shot from the left-wing boards at 7:44.

Anaheim went on a power play when Colorado defenseman Nick Holden received a slashing penalty at 9:57 of the first period but managed only one shot on goal in two minutes. The Ducks launched 15 shots in the period.

Right winger Jack Skille extended the Avalanche’s lead to 2-0 at 7:11 of the second period. Skille scored his first goal of the season by powering a slap shot between Andersen’s legs from the left-wing boards near the face-off circle.

Center John Mitchell ended the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:15 of the final period. Mitchell scored his fourth goal to tie left wing Gabriel Landeskog for the team lead.

Andersen finished with 22 saves.

NOTES: Colorado scratched D Brad Stuart, D Brandon Gormley and RW Borna Rendulic. ... Avalanche RW Jarome Iginla needs one point to tie Hall of Famer Norm Ullman for 39th place all-time with 1,229 points. ... Avalanche D Francois Beauchemin is the first defenseman since the franchise moved from Quebec in 1995 to record five points in the first two games of a season. ... Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog needs one point to reach 200 in his NHL career. ... Anaheim scratched D Clayton Stoner, C Shawn Horcoff and C Mike Santorelli. ... The Ducks unveiled their new third jersey Friday night. The jersey features the original Mighty Ducks logo on a field of orange. ... Anaheim entered the game ranked last in the NHL with 0.3 goals per game.