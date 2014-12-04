Preview: Avalanche at Flames

The Calgary Flames attempt to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Karri Ramo has played a huge role in Calgary’s recent success, posting back-to-back shutouts against San Jose and Arizona on the road before making 27 saves in a 5-2 triumph over the Coyotes at home on Tuesday. The win was the fifth in a row for Ramo and was highlighted by rookie Josh Jooris’ first career hat trick.

Colorado takes to the road following a 1-2-0 homestand. The Avalanche dropped a pair of one-goal decisions around a 5-2 victory over Dallas, the latter loss being a 4-3 setback against Montreal on Monday. Colorado squandered two one-goal leads in the second period before allowing Max Pacioretty’s winning tally with 6:06 remaining in the third.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), RSN, TVA2 (Calgary)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (9-11-5): Semyon Varlamov is expected to return to the lineup after missing six games with a groin injury. The 26-year-old Russian netminder has not played since Nov. 15 but has won each of his last two starts. “I‘m excited to get back,” Varlamov told the team’s website. “I feel really good. I don’t have any problems in my groins anymore. The pain is gone. I‘m ready to play.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (16-8-2): Ramo is slated to make his fourth consecutive start Thursday. The 28-year-old Finn was named the NHL’s Third Star for last week after turning aside all 58 shots he faced in his consecutive shutouts. “I don’t know if it’s anything special,” Ramo told the team’s website in regard to his winning streak. “It’s a good run and hopefully we can keep it going.”

OVERTIME

1. Colorado RW Jarome Iginla, who is the Flames’ all-time leader in goals, points and games (1,219), returns to Calgary for the second time since being traded late last season.

2. Flames coach Bob Hartley’s next victory will be the 400th of his career.

3. Calgary C Matt Stajan may return Thursday after missing 15 games with a knee injury.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Avalanche 2