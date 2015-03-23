Preview: Avalanche at Flames

The Calgary Flames are clinging to a two-point lead for third place in the Pacific Division as they prepare to host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. The Flames have dropped three of four (1-2-1), including a 3-2 defeat at Colorado on March 14, and realize they will be facing a desperate opponent with slim playoff hopes. “Until you’re mathematically eliminated, you’re going to keep pushing and trying to make it,” Flames defenseman Kris Russell said. “It’s a big game on Monday.”

Avalanche center Matt Duchene said every night is “Game 7 for us” and the team has been playing that way, posting a pair of three-game winning streaks this month prior to Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss at Western Conference-leading Anaheim. Colorado is eight points back of Winnipeg and nine behind Minnesota for the top two wild cards with a game in hand on each team. Monday’s matchup is the third stop on a five-game road trip for the Avalanche, who are 6-1-1 in March.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), RSNC (Calgary)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (33-26-12): Forward Jesse Winchester, who has been sidelined since suffering a concussion in a preseason game against Calgary, could make his season debut depending on how he feels after Monday’s morning skate. Coach Patrick Roy said defenseman Erik Johnson, who has been out since the All-Star break with a knee injury sustained on Jan. 26, could rejoin the lineup when the Avalanche return from the road trip. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov had his six-start winning streak snapped by Anaheim, allowing more than two goals for the first time since Feb. 28.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (39-27-6): Calgary’s season has been highlighted by third-period comebacks but Saturday’s overtime setback to Columbus marked only the second time in 21 games (19-1-1) that the Flames lost when leading after 40 minutes. “The expectations of this group: We never satisfy ourselves with mediocrity, and one point out of two is no reason to celebrate,” coach Bob Hartley said. Leading scorer Jiri Hudler has seven multi-point performances over the past 10 games for a total of 16 points in that span while Sean Monahan has scored eight times in those 10 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary has 10 power-play goals in the last nine games while Colorado has killed off 30-of-31 penalties over a 14-game stretch.

2. Ex-Flames standout Jarome Iginla has scored six goals in 10 games to boost his team-high total to 24.

3. Flames G Karri Ramo takes a 2-4-0 record and 2.86 goals-against average versus Colorado into Monday’s matchup.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Flames 2