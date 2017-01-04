Preview: Avalanche at Flames

The Calgary Flames have managed to turn things around following a dismal start to the season, but the Colorado Avalanche keep digging themselves a bigger hole with no apparent end in sight. Losers of four in a row and nine of their last 10, the league-worst Avalanche complete a two-game road trip with a visit to the Flames on Wednesday night.

One reason for Calgary's rise in the standings is its improved play at home. After losing seven of their first 10 games at Scotiabank Saddledome this season, the Flames are 5-2-0 in their last seven in front of the home fans following Saturday's 4-2 victory over Arizona. Colorado knows something about home struggles, having lost 10 in a row in Denver, while its only victories during a 3-15-1 slide have come on the road. “It’s disappointing the way things have been going,” Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie said. “It (stinks) we’re struggling as much as we are."

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (12-24-1): There doesn't appear to be any quick fix to reverse the stuck-in-the-mud fortunes of Colorado, which through Monday's games ranked last in scoring and goals allowed. Any visit to Calgary is always noteworthy for the Avalanche due to the return of longtime Flames standout Jarome Iginla, who scored 51 goals in his first two seasons in Colorado but has only five in 37 games this season. Iginla has three goals and eight points in nine games against the Flames.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (20-17-2): Offseason signee Brian Elliott got off to a wretched start with Calgary, surrendering 16 goals while losing his first three starts and eventually watching backup Chad Johnson supplant him for the No. 1 role. Elliott stumbled into December with a 3-9-1 record but he closed the month strong with four straight victories. “Goaltending is all about confidence,” Flames goaltending coach Jordan Sigalet said. “When you start getting a few wins, you start to believe again."

OVERTIME

1. Elliott is 7-2-2 with a 2.21 goals-against average versus Colorado.

2. Iginla is nine goals shy of tying Avalanche GM Joe Sakic (625) for 15th place on the all-time list.

3. The Flames scored twice on the power play against Arizona to finish an NHL-best 17 of 49 in December.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Avalanche 2