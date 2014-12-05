Flames mount another comeback in win vs. Avalanche

CALGARY, Alberta -- The fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome know better than to leave their seats early.

The Calgary Flames pulled another rabbit out of the hat Thursday, tying the game with 1:17 remaining before sophomore center Sean Monahan scored in the extra session en route to a 4-3 overtime triumph over the Colorado Avalanche.

It’s the sixth time already this season the Flames have managed a victory despite trailing after 40 minutes.

“It’s funny, when we come back in the third periods and in hectic games like this and OT games like this, we look at the bench and just kind of smile to each other,” said Flames alternate captain Curtis Glencross, who had a goal and an assist against the Avalanche.

“You have to take them while you can. ... Teams in this league are too good and they usually don’t give up leads in the third period, but we’ve found a way this year to do it. You have to give the whole room credit for it.”

Defenseman Dennis Wideman scored twice Thursday for the Flames (17-8-2), including the equalizer with the goalie pulled for an extra attacker late in the third period.

Monahan finished the job at 1:47 of the overtime period. His initial shot was stopped, but he pulled the puck away from the pads of Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov and buried his second game-winning goal of the season.

The Flames have now rattled off four straight victories. Thursday’s win also marked No. 400 for Calgary’s head coach Bob Hartley, who was awarded the fire helmet that is presented to the Flames player of the game after every triumph.

“To be honest with you, I think I have no business to have this prestigious fire helmet,” Hartley said. “I told the players that I really respected the fact that they presented me with the helmet, but I told them that I‘m ready to trade that helmet to see them in the playoffs. I think tonight we saw another great moment in our season.”

Another great comeback, too.

The Flames now have a 6-7-0 record when they fall behind after two periods. They lead the NHL in that category.

“It will not always work,” Hartley said. “But the thing is that we have the feel that we can do it. We have the feel that something special can happen. There’s excitement. This is one of the most exciting buildings right now to be in. Fans are staying with us, they believe in us, and I think it really helps us.”

Suddenly, fans in Calgary are wondering if a playoff spot really is a possibility. Thanks to Thursday’s overtime triumph, the Flames remain just one point out of top spot in the NHL’s Western Conference.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, are in sixth in the Central Division with a 9-11-6 record.

“It stings for us,” said Avalanche right winger Jarome Iginla, who spent 16 seasons with the Flames. “And, obviously, a big win for them.”

Center Matt Duchene and Nick Holden, a defenseman who was working as a fourth-line forward in Calgary, scored in a 58-second span Thursday to give Colorado a 2-1 lead after two periods.

After Glencross tied it up with a top-shelf shot just 1:14 into the final period, Avalanche left winger Alex Tanguay danced around Flames defenseman Kris Russell and then deked goalie Karri Ramo for the go-ahead goal.

Turns out, that was just setting the stage for another comeback.

With 77 seconds left on the clock, Wideman wired a shot through traffic to send the game to overtime.

“We had the lead 3-2 late in the third period. Unacceptable,” Tanguay said. “We’ve got 12 losses, and probably six or seven of them are like this. We keep finding ways to not win games. It’s very disappointing. It’s very frustrating. There is still time, but we’re a little way back of the playoffs now and we need to get points on a consistent basis and stop losing the one-goal games.”

After a scoreless opening period, Wideman struck first for the Flames, driving to the net and knocking left winger Johnny Gaudreau’s pass out of the air for a power-play goal at the 2:23 mark of the middle period.

The Avalanche would find the back of the net at 13:23 of the second period, with right winger Ryan O‘Reilly setting up Duchene on an odd-man rush. Just 58 seconds later, defenseman Zach Redmond fired a pass into a crowd in front of Calgary’s net, and the puck hit Holden’s skate and bounced in for the 2-1 advantage. Avalanche center Michael Sgarbossa earned his first NHL point with an assist.

Ramo made 26 saves for the Flames, while Varlamov made 21 stops.

NOTES: For Avalanche RW Jarome Iginla, Thursday marked only his second visit to Calgary since he was traded away by the Flames on March 27, 2013. Iginla spent 16 seasons with the Flames -- including a lengthy stint as captain -- and is Calgary’s franchise record-holder in games played (1,219), goals (525) and points (1,095). The 37-year-old Iginla signed a three-year contract with the Avalanche this summer ... The injury-riddled Avalanche finally got some good news, with G Semyon Varlamov returning after missing six games due to a groin issue. LW Patrick Bordeleau (back), C Marc-Andre Cliche (oblique), RW Dennis Everberg (shoulder), LW Jamie McGinn (back), C John Mitchell (leg), D Brad Stuart (hamstring), C Ben Street (hand), D Ryan Wilson (shoulder) and C Jesse Winchester (head) remain out for Colorado ... Flames C Matt Stajan is ready to return after missing 15 games with a knee injury, but he did not play Thursday against the Avalanche. C Mikael Backlund (abdomen), RW Joe Colborne (wrist) and LW Mason Raymond (shoulder) remain on Calgary’s injured list.