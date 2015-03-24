Flames get off to strong start to defeat Avalanche

CALGARY, Alberta -- Not much separates the handful of teams fighting it out for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference, and the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche provided an exclamation point on that situation Monday night.

Thanks to a 25-save performance from goaltender Karri Ramo, the Flames walked away with a 3-2 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome and continue to hold down the final Pacific Division playoff spot.

David Jones and Jiri Hudler scored early for the Flames, while Lance Bouma’s marker midway through the third period stood up as the game winner. Jones and Bouma both finished with two points.

Alex Tanguay and Gabriel Landeskog -- both set up by Ryan O‘Reilly -- replied for Colorado.

The win keeps the Flames (40-27-6) two points ahead of the surging Los Angeles Kings in the race for the final Pacific Division playoff spot.

“Huge, obviously. Everyone knows the standings,” said Bouma, who is now turning his attention to another game with big-time playoff implications, this one against the Dallas Stars at home on Wednesday. “They’re so tight. It’ll be tight right to the end there. We have to take care of our own games and not worry about the other teams. We’ve just got to keep going here. We’ve just got to take care of business and worry about ourselves. If we get some help along the way it’s nice, but we can’t rely on that, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, the Avalanche (33-27-12), whose only hope of a playoff berth is a wild-card position, fall further behind in the race to catch the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets and now sit 10 points out.

“You look at the chances and the way we battled tonight -- maybe the power play wasn’t up to standard -- but I thought we played a solid game,” said Tanguay, who hit the 20-goal plateau for the first time since 2010-11 with his first-period tally. “We deserved the same results they did, but unfortunately, there’s only one team that can get that.”

The loss is one the Avs may not be able to overcome.

“Obviously, the start of the year really hurt us,” Tanguay said. “Now, we’re probably going to need to win out or something like that in order to get ourselves in the playoffs.”

Head coach Patrick Roy agreed.

“This is a team that I‘m proud of,” Roy said. “It was a hard-fought game in my opinion. When you’re wearing the Avalanche logo, you battle. Every time you’re going to be on the ice, you’re going to compete.”

“It’s a tough one to swallow.”

While Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov made 23 stops, Ramo’s stellar effort was the difference on this night, with the Finnish netminder making a number of key saves on excellent Colorado chances.

“I didn’t see a lot of shots, but there was a lot of bounces, a lot of screens, a lot of tips, so it was tough,” Ramo said. “But I think we stuck with it. We grinded out the second period and came ahead going into the third. And we are tough to beat when we are leading.”

The Flames opened the scoring just over six minutes into the game, and they have Ramo to thank.

Ramo dove to foil a Landeskog wraparound attempt with an outstretched paddle at one end, allowing Bouma to push the puck up the ice on a two-on-one and feed Jones, who made no mistake in beating Varlamov for a 1-0 lead.

“I was pretty sure that the shot guy didn’t credit a shot on that save,” Ramo grinned. “But I‘m pretty sure if my stick is not there, the puck is in.”

A familiar face inside the Dome tied things up at the 17:46 mark, as Tanguay, who spent time alongside Jarome Iginla in Calgary, was left alone in front and he buried his 20th of the season past an out-of-position Ramo.

Just before the end of the period, 1:58 after Tanguay’s marker, the Flames regained the lead when a Dennis Wideman floater from the side boards grazed Hudler on the way to the net and deflected past a screened Varlamov.

In the second period, the Avalanche just missed the equalizer when John Mitchell had a yawning cage to aim at on a two-on-one feed from Iginla, but he bounced the puck off the post.

Calgary found a much-needed insurance goal midway through the third period, and it came on another deflection in front, as this time Bouma got his stick on a Wideman point shot and Varlamov had no chance.

It turns out Calgary needed it, as Landeskog’s bad-angle shot at 10:46 handcuffed Ramo and dropped over the goal-line, but it was too little, too late for Colorado and the Flames improve to 20-1-1 when leading after two periods.

In the Flames’ locker room, they rode the high of securing two important points, despite not playing their best game.

It was disappointment on the other side.

“I think we dominated most of that game and they found a way to score on some of their chances,” Landeskog said. “We had four or five posts. Obviously, their goalie played well as well.”