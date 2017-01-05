Backlund keeps streaking in Flames win vs. Avs

CALGARY, Alberta -- Mikael Backlund continued his torrid scoring streak at the expense of the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Backlund ran his goal-scoring streak to five straight games as the Flames downed the Avalanche 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"When you get rewarded the extra confidence jumps in a little bit," said Backlund, who credited his linemates Michael Frolik and Matthew Tkachuk for helping him find the back of the net seven times in his past seven games. "I think we've been creating lots the whole year. I think now we're getting a little more rewarded. It makes you feel a little better about yourself."

Backlund's five-game streak is the longest for the Flames since Curtis Glencross scored goals in seven straight games from Feb. 27 to March 11, 2012. His goal also gave him 200 points in 420 career NHL games.

"It's a nice milestone to hit," said Backlund, who the Flames drafted in the first round, 24th overall, of the 2007 NHL Draft. "Looking back when I was drafted you never knew if you'd get to play 400 games and score 200 points. I want to push to get better. I want to try and keep doing that."

Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist for the Flames (21-17-2), who converted 3 of 7 power-play opportunities.

"We've talked about it all year and I actually enjoy talking about it now because our special teams are going," Calgary coach Glen Gulutzan said. "If you guys look at our power play, it's very confident, it's moving the puck. We've ironed out a lot of the wrinkles from the start of the year."

Kris Versteeg and Johnny Gaudreau also scored, while Mark Giordano, Sean Monahan and TJ Brodie chipped in with two assists each.

Brian Elliott made 17 saves in the Calgary net to record his fifth straight win.

Patrick Wiercioch scored for the Avalanche (12-25-1) with 1:25 left in the game to spoil Elliott's shutout bid.

"Special teams were a big part of the game obviously tonight," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "We've been undisciplined with our sticks and tonight you didn't see much different and it ended up costing us a hockey game. They ended up getting three power play goals. Obviously that was the difference."

Calvin Pickard, making his sixth straight start in net, did his best to keep the Avalanche in the game by making 34 saves.

Colorado has lost five games in a row and 10 of its last 11.

"It's been a tough stretch and we know that," said veteran Avalanche right winger Jarome Iginla, the Flames' franchise leader in games played (1,219), points (1,095) and goals (525). "Nobody's happy with these outcomes."

Versteeg opened the scoring at 15:25 of the first during a power play for the Flames when he spun and fired a shot from the slot that hit Colorado defenseman Fedor Tyutin's skate on its way into the net past Pickard, who had no chance on the play.

Early in the second, on another man advantage for the Flames, Pickard made a nice pad save to stop a shot by Chiasson, who was set up in front by Gaudreau.

Later in the second, Mikko Rantanen one-timed a pass from Colorado captain Nathan MacKinnon that hit the post behind Elliott before bouncing back dangerously through the crease.

The Flames went up 2-0 at 17:20 of the second with another power-play marker by Backlund. Tkachuk drew an assist on Backlund's goal to extend his point-scoring streak to seven games.

While falling to the ice, Brodie shovelled a pass out front to Chiasson, who one-timed it past Pickard at 13:25 of the third.

Gaudreau then scored a wrap-around goal 44 seconds later on a two-man advantage for the Flames before Wiercioch drove to the net and put a shot through Elliott's legs at 18:35 to round out the scoring.

NOTES: After sitting out the past 12 games as a healthy scratch, Flames C Freddie Hamilton was back in the lineup against Colorado on Wednesday. ... D Tyler Wootherspoon also returned to action for the Flames after being scratched for Calgary's 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 31. ... Calgary's healthy scratches were RW Garnet Hathaway and D Jyrki Jokipakka. ... The Avalanche used the same lineup it utilized in a 3-2 loss in Vancouver to the Canucks on Monday, meaning that LW Andreas Martinsen was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... D Eric Gelinas sat out his second straight game for Colorado with a lower-body ailment, while G Semyon Varlamov missed his sixth straight contest with a groin injury. ... Avalanche D Tyson Barrie brought a career-high, five-game point streak into Wednesday's game. Barrie had one goal and six assists in the stretch, which is the longest by any player on the team this season.