Preview: Avalanche at Flyers

After seeing their four-game winning streak come to a screeching halt, the Colorado Avalanche look to get back on track when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Captain Gabriel Landeskog scored a power-play goal to extend his point streak to seven games, but the Avalanche mustered little else in a 5-1 setback to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Landeskog, who has scored three goals and set up six others during his run, notched an assist in Colorado’s 2-1 triumph over Philadelphia on Jan. 2.

The Flyers also boast a player that is enjoying quite the run as Claude Giroux recorded a goal and two assists to lift his team to a 5-2 victory over San Jose on Monday. The captain has scored four goals and set up five others over his last five games - and could be in line to replace Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos on Team Canada. “I‘m trying not to think about it,” Giroux told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I have no control over it.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (36-15-5): Like Landeskog, rookie Nathan MacKinnon has collected three goals and six assists during his point streak - which rests at a career-high six games. Former Flyer Max Talbot has not been as fortunate as he has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last three contests. Talbot, who was traded from Philadelphia for Steve Downie in November, had a goal and five assists in his previous six games.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (28-23-6): Kimmo Timonen returned to the ice on Wednesday and skated with teammates but admittedly was unsure if he’d face the Avalanche. “Felt pretty good,” the veteran defenseman said of the ailing left foot that has forced him to miss two games. “First full practice in six days. We’ll see how it feels (Wednesday and Thursday) and go from there.” Timonen is expected to represent Finland in the Sochi Olympics.

OVERTIME

1. Colorado LW Ryan O‘Reilly scored in the teams’ last meeting and has two goals and two assists in his last four games.

2. Philadelphia has netted at least one power-play goal in each of its last seven games.

3. Flyers G Steve Mason stopped 29 shots in the first meeting and has recorded two shutouts in his last four starts.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Flyers 1