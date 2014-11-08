Preview: Avalanche at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers attempt to continue their winning ways at home when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Since losing its home opener against New Jersey on Oct. 9, Philadelphia has put together a six-game point streak at Wells Fargo Center - with victories in each of its last four contests. The Flyers are midway through a four-game homestand that has seen them post 4-1 triumphs over Edmonton and Florida in which Jakub Voracek recorded three goals en route to a share of the NHL scoring lead.

Colorado begins a four-game East Coast road trip after salvaging the finale of its three-game homestand Thursday with a 4-3 shootout win over Toronto. Matt Duchene gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead midway through the third period that the Maple Leafs erased before netting the decisive goal in the second round of the bonus format. The triumph snapped Colorado’s three-game winless streak during which it scored twice in each contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (4-6-5): Thursday’s scoring output was not huge by any means, but it marked just the second time in seven games that Colorado eclipsed the two-goal mark. In fact, the Avalanche have been held under three tallies in 10 of their 15 contests this season, including each of their first four games. The only player on the club with more than four goals is veteran Alex Tanguay, who scored his fifth in Thursday’s victory.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (6-5-2): Voracek, who has doubled his season goal total over his last two games, has collected 19 points - tying him with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby for first in the league. Steve Mason appears to have recovered from his early-season struggles, allowing two goals on 71 shots over his last two starts for his first two victories of the campaign. The former Calder Trophy winner surrendered four or more tallies three times while going 0-4-1 in his first six starts.

1. Colorado has lost three straight games in Philadelphia, last winning in the City of Brotherly Love on Jan. 14, 2006.

2. Flyers RW Wayne Simmonds has scored one goal over his last nine games after netting five in his first four contests.

3. Philadelphia D Braydon Coburn could be in the lineup Saturday for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury in the season opener.

PREDICTION: Flyers 5, Avalanche 2