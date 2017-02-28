The Philadelphia Flyers extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games over two months ago with a stirring 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche, but it's been all downhill ever since for coach Dave Hakstol's charges. With losses in 20 of 29 games (9-16-4) since the streak and seven of their last nine overall (2-6-1), the free-falling Flyers look to get back on track Tuesday when they host the NHL-worst Colorado Avalanche.

"The bottom line: If we want to get into the playoffs, we have to score goals," said Jakub Voracek, who reached the 50-point plateau by scoring a goal for the second time in three games in Saturday's 4-2 loss to rival Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. "We're not scoring. ... It's hard to win when you only score two goals. It's getting old." Philadelphia's once high-octane offense has fallen to a tie for 21st in the league (2.49 goals per game) after mustering just eight tallies in its last seven losses and 24 in its last 16 games overall. Colorado likely won't shed a tear as it has recorded just 14 points since its loss to Philadelphia while its offense is languishing with a league-worst 2.02 goals per contest this season.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (17-40-3): Matt Duchene (team-leading 16 goals) doesn't shy away from acknowledging that he has heard his name bandied about in potential trade discussions, but the 26-year-old admitted he can only concentrate on his performance on the ice. "I have no control over anything. Just whatever happens, happens," Duchene told the Denver Post on Monday prior to the team boarding a plane. "I don't know what's coming. But we'll see. Obviously, I'm prepared for anything, but right now I'm just focusing on getting to Philly tonight and preparing for the game (Tuesday)." Duchene scored twice in the first meeting with the Flyers, but has been held off the scoresheet in eight of his last 11 games overall.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (28-26-7): Defenseman Brandon Manning was handed a two-game suspension by the NHL on Monday for his late, open-ice hit on Penguins rookie forward Jake Guentzel during the second period of Saturday's tilt. "He's been a real good solid piece for us," Hakstol told Philly.com of the 26-year-old Manning. "He brings that physical edge; he's been reliable in every area and has been a staple for our lineup, so it's a hole that we'll have to fill over the next couple games here." Veteran Michael Del Zotto, who scored against Colorado in the previous meeting, is expected to be inserted into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 19.

1. Philadelphia G Steve Mason, who turned aside 26 shots in the previous encounter with Colorado, will make his first start in seven games on Tuesday.

2. Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon (team-leading 41 points) notched a pair of assists in a 5-3 win over Buffalo on Saturday, raising his point total to just three in his last eight contests.

3. Philadelphia C Brayden Schenn scored in the first meeting with Colorado and has three goals and two assists on his current four-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Avalanche 1