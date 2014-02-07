Flyers 3, Avalanche 1: Defenseman Mark Streit and rookie Michael Raffl each scored for the second consecutive contest and Steve Mason turned aside 38 shots as host Philadelphia posted its third straight victory.

Captain Claude Giroux tallied for the third straight game by adding an empty-net goal as the Flyers avenged a 2-1 road loss to Colorado on Jan. 2. Sean Couturier notched a pair of assists and Steve Downie burned his former team by setting up a goal in the win.

Rookie Nathan MacKinnon scored and captain Gabriel Landeskog notched an assist to extend their respective point streaks to seven and eight games. Semyon Varlamov finished with 32 saves for the Avalanche, who have dropped two in a row after winning four straight contests.

Philadelphia recorded a power-play goal in its eighth straight game as Streit opened the scoring 6:21 into the second period. The veteran unleashed a blast from just inside the blue line that sailed past Varlamov for his eighth goal. Couturier set up the Flyers’ insurance tally 7:05 into the third by separating Colorado defenseman Nick Holden from the puck behind the net before feeding Raffl.

MacKinnon ended Mason’s bid for his third shutout in five games by scoring from a sharp angle deep in the right faceoff circle with 2:50 remaining in the third. Giroux ended the comeback bid by netting his team-leading 19th goal with 20 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: MacKinnon has scored four goals and set up six others during his point streak, while Landeskog has collected three tallies and seven assists on his run. ... Philadelphia D Kimmo Timonen returned following a two-game absence due to a left leg injury. ... Mason improved to 10-3-4 when facing 30-plus shots in a game.