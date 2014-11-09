Flyers hang on, edge Avs

PHILADELPHIA -- Going into a long break, the Philadelphia Flyers made sure they avoided a big collapse.

Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist, goaltender Steve Mason stopped 36 shots and the Flyers held on for a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Left winger Wayne Simmonds and center Brayden Schenn also scored goals to help the Flyers (7-5-2) win their third straight game.

The Flyers took a 4-0 lead into the third period before nearly blowing it. Now, they’re off until Friday night.

“It’s definitely going to be a better five days with a win,” coach Craig Berube said. “We played a hell of game for 40 minutes, and at the end of the game, the guys really did a good job on that penalty kill and with the goalie out. A lot of good things. It’s a good team over there. They play a fast game, they’re hard to handle.”

Center Max Talbot, left winger Alex Tanguay and defenseman Zach Redmond scored goals for Colorado (4-7-5). The defending Central Division champions opened a four-game road trip with their sixth straight road loss.

Related Coverage Preview: Avalanche at Flyers

Talbot, a former Flyer, scored his first goal of the season early in the third to start the rally. Then Tanguay scored on a two-on-one to get the Avalanche within two goals. Defenseman Tyson Barrie started the breakaway and passed to Tanguay, who fired a slap shot that hit Mason’s glove and went behind him.

Avalanche goaltender Reto Berrra stoned Flyers left winger Zac Rinaldo on a short-handed breakaway midway through the third to keep the score at 4-2.

Redmond then scored his first goal with the Avalanche to cut it to 4-3 with 8:22 left. Talbot centered a pass to Redmond from along the boards. Redmond deked defenseman Michael Del Zotto and scored.

After Redmond’s goal, the Flyers tightened up. Colorado had a power play late in the game and coach Patrick Roy pulled his goalie for the entire two minutes, but the Flyers killed the 6-on-4 as Mason withstood a barrage of shots at the end. Defenseman Nicklas Grossmann made a skate save on center John Mitchell’s slap shot in the closing seconds.

”We had our chances,“ Roy said. ”Our power play could have scored a big one for us at the end of the game and we just could not. Their power play scored three goals and ours had a chance at the end to tie the game and we just couldn’t score that one. Their defense made some good blocks especially on Mitchell towards the end.

“But, I‘m very happy with the way we fought. We came back in that game and we played hard and I was very pleased with this. I thought we played really well five-on-five.”

The Flyers snapped an 0-for-13 skid on the power play by scoring twice after Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon got a five-minute major for boarding in the final minute of the first period.

Giroux beat the intermission buzzer with a slap shot that sailed past Berra for a 1-0 lead.

Simmonds, Giroux and right winger Jakub Voracek struck again on the same man-advantage early in the second period. Giroux found Simmonds alone near the net for his seventh goal.

“You got a five-minute major, you can score as many goals as you possibly can, the guy can’t come out of the box,” Simmonds said. “I think we did a really good job of that with keeping up the pressure and keep going.”

But the advantage was costly for Philadelphia. Defenseman Luke Schenn left the game with an upper-body injury after MacKinnon’s hit and didn’t return.

“It was a dumb play by me,” MacKinnon said. “I was just trying to turn him the other way with my hand. I definitely take responsibility for the hit; I didn’t mean to hurt him. I actually went to dinner with him and his brother last night. I feel really bad because I know he is hurt.”

Brayden Schenn, Luke’s brother, made it 3-0 later in the second on his fourth goal. Right winger Matt Read was stoned by Berra, but the puck bounced behind the net and Read slipped it back to Schenn.

The Flyers got another power-play goal in the second period when center Vincent Lecavalier set it up with a perfect crossing pass to Giroux after faking a shot and drawing three Avalanche defenders to his side.

“I thought we played a real solid first and second period but then it kinda collapsed in the third,” Mason said. “But the key there was we bend but we didn’t break. That’s a good sign.”

NOTES: Flyers D Brayden Coburn was back in the lineup for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury in the season opener. ... Philadelphia RW Wayne Simmonds stayed on the top line with C Claude Giroux and RW Jakub Voracek after making the switch to LW for the first time during Thursday’s game vs. Edmonton. ... The Avalanche are sticking with their zone defense after switching from man-to-man last Saturday. ... Flyers D Andrew MacDonald and LW Michael Raffl both are sidelined by lower-body injuries. ... Avalanche C Danny Briere, a former Flyer, was a healthy scratch for the seventh straight game.