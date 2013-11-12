Preview: Avalanche at Hurricanes

With points in each of their last three games, the Carolina Hurricanes think things finally are coming together. They get a chance to see how true that theory really is when the Colorado Avalanche visit on Tuesday. Colorado is off to a franchise-best 14-2 start under new coach Patrick Roy, has eight wins in its last nine games and owns a league-high plus-26 goal differential.

Colorado has been particularly impressive on the road — winning all six games — and is 8-1 against the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Carolina recovered from a five-game losing streak by earning five points in the first three contests of a five-game homestand, giving the team some confidence. “I think it’s all just coming together,” Carolina coach Kirk Muller said after a 3-2 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. “We have had a couple of good, strong games lately and we are playing well.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), SportSouth (Carolina)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (14-2-0): Colorado has tried not to get caught up in its sensational start, adopting the mentality of a less-successful team. “We’re playing like we’re a .500 hockey team and not a 14-2 team. That’s the key,” leading scorer Matt Duchene said. The influence of Roy, a Hall-of-Fame goaltender, can be seen in the play of Semyon Varlamov and veteran backup Jean-Sebastien Giguere, who have combined to give the Avalanche a league-best 1.75 goals-against average.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (6-7-4): Carolina is averaging less than two goals per game and has reached four just once all season. Former Calder Trophy winner Jeff Skinner is tied for the team lead with nine points — and he has been out since Oct. 24 with an upper-body injury. Justin Peters has gone 2-5-1 since Cam Ward joined Anton Khudobin on the injured list with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Colorado last played in Carolina on Dec. 3, 2010.

2. All six of the Hurricanes’ wins have been by one goal.

3. Duchene has six points in his last four games and leads the team with 19 overall.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Hurricanes 2