The league-worst Colorado Avalanche attempt to halt a five-game overall losing streak and salvage the finale of their five-game road trip Friday when they visit the well-rested Carolina Hurricanes. Colorado, which has an abysmal minus-77 goal differential, has scored a total of six goals during its slide and was blanked 2-0 in Buffalo on Thursday.

The Avalanche have lost 11 straight on the road but have recorded more victories away from home (eight) than they have at Pepsi Center (seven). Carolina looks to avoid a third straight loss as it returns from a five-day break to begin a five-game homestand. The Hurricanes have been idle since Saturday, when they dropped a 5-2 decision in Dallas despite the continued emergence of Sebastian Aho. The 19-year-old Finnish right wing, who has netted five tallies in as many games, is second on the team — and third among NHL rookies — with 17 goals and tied for second with 32 points.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (15-38-2): Colorado has had difficulty scoring all season, as it has recorded a league-low 109 goals and been shut out nine times during its first 55 games. Defenseman Erik Johnson, who broke his leg Dec. 3, participated in an optional skate Thursday but has yet to take part in a team practice since the injury. Matt Duchene leads the team with 15 goals but is mired in a 12-game drought and has tallied in just one of his last 19 contests.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (24-22-7): Carolina is just one point ahead of last-place Detroit in the Eastern Conference but only trails Toronto by eight for the second wild-card spot. Jeff Skinner, who is aiming for the fifth 20-goal season of his career, leads the team with 18 but has scored just once in his last 11 contests. Defenseman Justin Faulk has notched a point in four of his last five games after scoring in the loss to Dallas.

OVERTIME

1. Hurricanes C Victor Rask is tied with Aho for second on the team with 32 points but has been kept off the scoresheet in 11 straight games, last notching a point with a goal Jan. 13 against Buffalo.

2. Colorado has not won on the road since edging Chicago 2-1 in overtime Dec. 22.

3. Only three of the 10 teams that have completed their bye week were victorious in their first game back.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 4, Avalanche 1