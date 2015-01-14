Hurricanes blow lead but edge Avs in shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. -- For the second time in as many games this season, the Carolina Hurricanes squandered a two-goal lead against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period. Only this time, the outcome was more positive on coach Bill Peters’ 50th birthday.

Rookie center Victor Rask scored his first career shootout goal and goalie Anton Khudobin remained brilliant in shootouts as the Hurricanes beat the Avalanche 3-2 Tuesday night despite allowing two third-period goals.

“It’s about the guys in the room and the two points for sure,” Peters said when asked about his milestone birthday. “I got old fast.”

The Hurricanes (14-24-5) also killed off one penalty to extend their team-record streak to 11 straight games (and 28 attempts) without allowing a power-play goal.

Khudobin got off to a rocky 0-8-2 start before winning his last three, allowing two or fewer goals in each of his last four starts. He also stoned both Colorado shooters and has stopped 15 of 17 shootout attempts.

Meanwhile, rookie goalie Calvin Pickard was trying to beat the Hurricanes for the second time this season, and stopped 42 shots in regulation for Colorado (18-18-8) but allowed a Rask goal and one by Elias Lindholm in the shootout. His first victory of his career came in relief on Nov. 22 against Carolina in which Colorado rallied from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits to win 4-3.

Colorado had won five straight shootouts prior to Tuesday’s loss in which Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Duchene failed to solve Khudobin.

“We needed a little bit different look in the shootout,” Peters said of his choice to select two young Swedes. “Those young guys have a lot of skill and they showed a lot of poise.”

Duchene ruined Khudobin’s shutout bid when he scored his 12th just 25 seconds into the third, and then center John Mitchell added an unassisted goal with 9:55 left in regulation to tie the score at 2.

“It was only a matter of time; you could feel it slipping. It was disappointing the way we handled out success in the first period,” said Peters, who called a timeout late in the second to give his team a tongue lashing.

“And they did a real good job building as the game after playing back-to-back games, they didn’t have legs early. When they turn it up they are a very dangerous group. It became a river hockey game that we didn’t need to be a part of.”

Carolina center Jordan Staal scored his first in seven games since returning to the lineup with 5:55 left in the opening period. Staal teamed with defenseman Ryan Murphy on a length-of-the-ice, give-and-go play that beat Pickard, who stopped 19 shots in the first period.

“It definitely felt good,” said Staal. “Murphy doesn’t get a lot of credit sometimes but he made a great play there and he was smart all game long.”

“It was important; it’s always nice to get on the board,” Peters added of Staal’s goal. “He has had really good looks every night and he’s worked hard. His line was dominant early. Teams around the league know when they are on the ice and have to match up against them in some way.”

It was the first time since March of last season that the Hurricanes registered 20 or more shots on goal in a period at PNC Arena.

Right winger Patrick Dwyer scored his fourth of the season and gave the Hurricanes a two-goal lead six minutes into the second period as Jay McClement provided a screen in front of Pickard.

“I don’t think I‘m going to re-watch that game because I‘m afraid we might lose our point,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “It’s a concern (giving up 46 shots). It’s way too much. In the first we had so many turnovers and giveaways.”

Khudobin stopped 21 shots through two periods as the Avalanche also hit two posts in the middle stanza to remain off the scoreboard.

“I knew they were coming,” Khudobin said. “After the two goals I just settled down and tried to work through my game.”

NOTES: Colorado rookie G Calvin Pickard, who won a total of six games in November and December, was recalled Monday. ... Carolina last allowed a power-play goal on Dec. 20. ... The Carolina game was the second of a five-game, nine-day road swing for Colorado -- its longest continuous trip of the season. ... Avalanche RW Jarome Iginla played in his 1,354th game, moving into sole possession of 45th place on the all-time NHL list. ... The Hurricanes haven’t lost to the Avalanche at home since January 2008. ... Colorado is now 92-53-12 against the Eastern Conference since the start of the 2005-06 season. ... The Avalanche are third in the NHL in man-games lost.