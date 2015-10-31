Hurricanes extend winning streak to three games

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes picked up some good vibes during an extended stretch on the road.

They were determined not to allow those to flicker away once they returned to home ice.

The Hurricanes clicked after the midway juncture of Friday night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, posting a 3-2 victory at PNC Arena to run their winning streak to three games.

“We want to keep a good thing going and knew we needed a good effort here at home,” said goalie Cam Ward, who made 28 saves as Carolina played at home for the first time in more than two weeks.

Potentially road weary after seven consecutive games on the road, the Hurricanes picked up the pace and received goals from center Victor Rask, defenseman Justin Faulk and left winger Jeff Skinner.

The time away from home might have been well spent by the Hurricanes, who had struggled at the beginning of the season and then didn’t allow the stretch of road games destroy their opening month.

“We’re starting to find our identity and how we want to play,” right winger Kris Versteeg said. “It has been rolling for us the last three games. This was another night when we found a way to win.”

The Hurricanes had lost their only two home games prior to their extended road swing. They have nine November home games, so they’ll want to make good use of that.

Left winger Alex Tanguay scored for the Avalanche, who lost for the fifth time in six games (1-4-1). Center Carl Soderberg scored on a tap-in with 31.8 seconds to play for his first goal of the season.

Versteeg assisted on Carolina’s first two goals.

“This is huge,” Versteeg said. “It’s always nice to get home and play in front of your home fans and people who really give you a lot of energy.”

Ward, who blanked the Avalanche with 26 saves in a 1-0 overtime victory Oct. 21 in Denver, was tested several times early and answered the call throughout the game.

Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov wasn’t as effective as he was a night earlier as the Hurricanes collected three goals on their first 23 shots. He finished with 23 saves.

But it was a disappointing result for Colorado, with coach Patrick Roy saying it would have been a good step for the team if it could have won two of three games on its road trip.

“We got the start we wanted, but we didn’t follow up on it,” Roy said.

Carolina defenseman Brett Pesce had his first career point with an assist on left wing Jeff Skinner’s goal.

“It felt great, but more importantly it felt better to get the win,” Pesce said.

The Hurricanes scored twice in a three-minute span of the second period to lead 2-1 going to the third period.

Faulk converted a power-play goal with 5:06 to play in the period. His blast made it through traffic that had gathered in front of the net.

Rask’s goal came off a deflection amid a strong stretch for the Hurricanes.

Tanguay, who was without a goal for the first eight games of the season, has scored on back-to-back nights. His goal on Friday came 6:49 into the second period and was the game’s first goal.

It also was the first time the Avalanche broke through against Ward in more than 88 minutes covering two games this season.

The first period was scoreless, though the Avalanche put 11 shots on goal.

Colorado’s problems on power plays have been frustrating for the first few weeks of the season. That showed again with an abbreviated 5-on-3 advantage in the first period.

“I want to see our power play generate more offense and more chances,” Roy said.

The Hurricanes almost converted on a power play just 20 seconds into the second period. That would-be goal by Faulk was nullified after video review showed the puck didn’t completely cross the goal line.

Of concern for the Hurricanes is the status of center Elias Lindholm, who left early in the game with an unspecified injury. Coach Bill Peters said he’s uncertain of the extent.

NOTES: This marked the first of nine sets of games on back-to-back days for Colorado, which won Thursday night at Tampa Bay. ... The Avalanche went with G Semyon Varlamov for the second night in a row, in large part because of his strong 34-save work in the previous game. ... Hurricanes D Ryan Murphy played in his 100th career game, all with Carolina. ... D Brett Pesce and LW Brock McGinn, who both made NHL debuts during Carolina’s seven-game road trip, appeared in their first home game. ... The Avalanche concluded a three-game road trip, returning home for Sunday afternoon’s game against the San Jose Sharks. ... This began a four-game homestand for the Hurricanes, who meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.