EditorsNote: corrects Halak’s trade date

Islanders shut out Avalanche for fourth straight win

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders aren’t talking about their recent history. But they sure are re-writing it.

Six different players scored goals for the Islanders, and goalie Jaroslav Halak notched his second straight shutout as New York continued its November resurgence with a 6-0 rout of the Colorado Avalanche at Nassau Coliseum.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Islanders, who have thus far thrived in a month that has doomed their seasons in recent years. At 4-1-0, the Islanders (10-5-0 overall) have as many wins this November as they did last year, when a 4-10-1 skid all but ended their playoff hopes.

The Islanders last had a winning November in 2008 (8-6-1) and entered this season 15-30-8 in their previous four Novembers. No wonder they cringe when November is mentioned, even in the context of their current hot streak.

“I don’t even want to talk about it,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said.

Related Coverage Preview: Avalanche at Islanders

“I‘m not going to talk about the previous Novembers,” said defenseman Travis Hamonic, who scored the Islanders’ third goal. “It’s a new season, new group.”

Of the players who scored on Tuesday for the Islanders, only Hamonic and center Casey Cizikas were with the club last November. Centers Anders Lee and Ryan Strome were in the minors while defenseman Nick Leddy was acquired from the Boston Bruins on Oct. 4 and left winger Nikolay Kulemin signed as a free agent on July 2.

In addition, Halak was acquired from the Washington Capitals on May 1.

“The past is the past and it’s there, but we’re really confident in the group that we have right now and with how we’re playing,” Hamonic said. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do. It’s just been four games in the middle of November. If we’re talking like this at the end of the season, then maybe we’ve made (up) some good ground.”

The Islanders have certainly made up ground on defense since a 5-0 loss to the Avalanches in Denver on Oct. 30 began conjuring up memories of their previous poor Novembers. New York has allowed just six goals combined in its last five games.

“The attention to detail for our hockey club right now, the way that we have to play and the way that we have to execute, over the last two or three weeks has been real good for us,” Capuano said.

The Avalanche mounted few serious threats against Halak, who made 20 saves three nights after he stopped 19 shots in a 1-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes. It is the fourth time in his career he has authored shutouts in consecutive games.

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job at limiting what (opponents are) going to get and how they’re going to get it,” Hamonic said. “And when we do give up something, (Halak‘s) there to stop it. So it’s been pretty good.”

The Avalanche, which scored two goals or less for the 11th time in 17 games this season, may be in the midst of its own nightmarish November. Colorado (4-8-5) has lost two straight to open a four-game road trip and five of its last six overall (1-4-1).

“It’s as ugly as it gets,” Avalanche center Matt Duchene said. “I mean, that was embarrassing.”

The Avalanche has also lost seven straight road games (0-4-3).

“It’s tough to put your finger on what’s going so wrong right now,” Duchene said. “It’s beyond frustrating at this point.”

Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 40 saves for the Avalanche.

NOTES: The visit to Nassau Coliseum was the final one for the Avalanche, who went 14-22-1-0 in regular season action at the Coliseum dating back to the franchise entering the NHL as the Quebec Nordiques in 1979. The Islanders are moving to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center after this season. ... Islanders D Johnny Boychuk returned to the lineup after missing one game with a knee injury. RW Josh Bailey (broken hand) missed his eighth straight game but is expected to return when the Islanders visit the Florida Panthers on Friday. ... The Islanders scratched LW Eric Boulton (lower body) as well as the healthy duo of D Matt Donovan and D Brian Strait. ... The Avalanche scratched D Brad Stuart, who missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury, as well as healthy C Daniel Briere... For the second straight season, the Avalanche are visiting the Islanders, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers on the same four-game road trip. The Avalanche went 2-2-0 against the quartet from Feb. 3-8, 2014.