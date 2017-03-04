Preview: Avalanche at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets look to remain in the thick of the race for a wild card in the Western Conference when they continue their six-game homestand Saturday against the road-challenged Colorado Avalanche. Winnipeg began its stretch at MTS Centre with a loss to Minnesota on Tuesday but bounced back with a 3-0 triumph over St. Louis three nights later.

Blake Wheeler recorded two goals and an assist while Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves en route to his fourth shutout of the season and the sixth of his career as the Jets climbed within four points of Los Angeles for the second wild-card spot. Wheeler, who matched the goal total from his last 15 games, is one shy of reaching the 20-goal plateau for the fourth straight campaign. The league-worst Avalanche have lost their last two contests, scoring a total of one goal after netting five in a victory over Buffalo last Saturday. Colorado has struggled mightily on the road lately — losing 14 of its last 15, with the only win coming in overtime at Carolina on Feb. 17.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude2 (Colorado), Sportsnet (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (17-42-3): Calvin Pickard will be in net Saturday as he makes the second start of his career in his hometown. The 24-year-old goaltender, who was born in Moncton, New Brunswick, but grew up in Winnipeg, took the loss in Manitoba on Dec. 18. Rene Bourque scored the lone goal for Colorado in Thursday's 2-1 loss at Ottawa, ending his 19-game drought while reaching double digits for first time since netting 18 tallies while splitting the 2011-12 campaign between Calgary and Montreal.

ABOUT THE JETS (28-30-6): Winnipeg welcomed three players back to the lineup Friday as Andrew Copp (upper body) and Marko Dano (ankle) returned from injuries while defenseman Jacob Trouba came back after serving a two-game suspension. Copp had last played Feb. 14 and Dano was sidelined since getting hurt Dec. 29. Rookie Patrik Laine was kept off the scoresheet by St. Louis, ending a six-game point streak during which he recorded eight goals and four assists.

OVERTIME

1. The Jets have scored at least three goals in each of their last six contests.

2. Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien (two goals, five assists) and C Mathieu Perreault (three, seven) enter Saturday's matchup with six-game point streaks.

3. The Central Division rivals split the first four contests of their five-game season series.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Jets 2