Byfuglien powers Jets past Avalanche

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice admits he likes just about any line anchored by behemoth Dustin Byfuglien.

So, he really enjoyed the chemistry created by Byfuglien, listed at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, along with talented young center Mark Scheifele and shifty winger Mathieu Perreault on Sunday night in his squad’s 5-3 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche.

Byfuglien, playing up front for the third straight game after a long stint on the blue line, scored his 13th goal of the season and chipped in a pair of assists for the Jets (27-18-10), who stopped a six-game winless slide that began after the All-Star break. The club did pick up points last week in back-to-back overtime losses prior to Sunday’s battle with Colorado.

Perreault scored his 18th goal of the season, a career high, early in the middle frame and also had two assists, while Scheifele registered a pair of helpers.

The Jets got off to a slow start, surrendering the first goal of the game to defenseman Tyson Barrie at 10:56 of the opening period for the Avalanche (22-21-11). Barrie returned to the lineup after missing two games with a hip flexor injury.

Colorado has now lost three straight contests.

Down 1-0, the Jets got goals from Perreault and Byfuglien in a 3:38 span early in the second period to seize control.

”I thought they were really indicative of the team game, a little bit quiet in the first and then that line got us going with some really good forechecking and puck movement,“ said Maurice. ”Wherever you play (Byfuglien), they’re going to play well. They have the elements to be very, very good.

“(Byfuglien) is a big, strong man who can handle the puck, Mark’s got great speed and then a number of really fine plays by Mathieu. He handles the puck and moves the puck and sees things different. When they’re going like they were after the first (period), there’s a lot to handle.”

Defenseman Ben Chiarot fired his second goal of the year and center Bryan Little netted his club-leading 21st as the Jets took a 4-1 advantage into the final period. Blueliner Jacob Trouba added his sixth goal for the winners.

Center Matt Duchene scored his ninth goal of the season and left winger Alex Tanguay had his 14th, while veteran right winger Jerome Iginla supplied two assists.

The Jets have 64 points and hold down the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, three points ahead of the idle Calgary Flames and eight points up on the Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars. Colorado fell nine points back of Winnipeg.

Perreault said the final drive is definitely on to secure the club’s first playoff appearance since the move from Atlanta to Winnipeg in 2011.

”We’ve got to start playing with a little urgency coming down the stretch,“ he said. ”We were sitting pretty well before the break and now teams are catching up to us, so those points were huge tonight and we played like it was.

“(Colorado) is one of those teams right behind us, trying to catch us, so at this time of the year every point is important.”

Winnipeg goalie Ondrej Pavelec made 25 saves in a winning effort. Colorado netminder Semyon Varlamov, starting his second game in as many nights, blocked 24 shots.

The Jets scored a pair of goals on the power play, including one on a deflection by Byfuglien who was planted firmly in front of Varlamov. Little scored later in the second period with a pair of Avalanche players in the penalty box, the first time this season Winnipeg has scored on a five-on-three advantage.

After the game, Little was singing the praises of big No.33.

“You can’t even see the goalie when (Byfuglien) is in front of the net. He did a great job tonight. He was a real force out there,” said Little. “When he’s playing his game like that, you know I wouldn’t want to be on the other team, that’s for sure.”

Barrie’s first-period goal halted Colorado’s goalless skid at 136 minutes, 16 seconds after the club suffered shutout losses to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Avalanche head coach Patrick Roy liked the way his team came out of the game, just a day after playing in Minneapolis.

”We were very happy with the start of the game, it was our second game in less than 22 hours, so we were pleased with the first period,“ he said. ”The rest of the game, the second and third, we had too many turnovers and giveaways and they scored on their power play.

”I like the way we played defensively. I thought we had a better chance than other nights. But if you turn over the puck like we did it will be costly at some time.

Colorado heads home to Denver for four straight, starting with the New York Rangers on Thursday night. The Jets host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

“It’s a big stand for us, it’s kind of do-or-die at this point in the season,” Barrie said. “We’ve put ourselves in a bit of a hole by dropping these games on the road here. We know we have some work to do.”

NOTES: Jets C Adam Lowry was scratched from the lineup just before the game due to an illness. Recent call-up C Patrice Cormier saw his first action of the season. D Paul Postma and D Jay Harrison were healthy scratches for the Jets. ... Colorado D Tyson Barrie returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a hip injury. D Erik Johnson (knee) did not dress for the Avalanche. ... Talented but troublesome LW Evander Kane underwent shoulder surgery Saturday and will spend the next four to six months recovering. That put Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff in the unenviable position of trying to move damaged goods before the NHL trade deadline March 2. It’s believed the 23-year-old forward has played his last game with the club after a dress-code violation and subsequent incident with teammates last week prior to a game in Vancouver. ... Jets RW Chris Thorburn took a five-minute fighting major after a bout with Colorado LW Cody McLeod at 3:10 of the first period and is now the Atlanta-Winnipeg franchise’s all-time penalty minutes leaders (643), vaulting over LW Eric Boulton (639).