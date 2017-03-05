Jets rout Avalanche 6-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The Colorado Avalanche dodged a bullet Saturday night, but still took a serious shot to their waning confidence as they remain in the cellar of the NHL standings. The Avalanche were a mere 15.4 seconds away from being blanked for an 11th time this season, as the Winnipeg Jets exposed the NHL's worst team 6-1 at MTS Centre.

The Jets (30-30-6), who sit just outside the final Western Conference wild-card spot and are fighting for their playoff lives, captured their fifth victory in their last eight games, securing points in seven of those contests.

"We got outworked from the drop of the puck. That's a desperate hockey team over there," said Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar of his club's Central Division opponent. "They know the importance of these two points and we weren't ready to compete at a level that you have to be ready to compete at in order to win a hockey game. Then you're back on your heels -- penalties, and it just gets worse and worse from there."

The Jets struck three times in the first period and twice in the second, chasing Colorado goaltender Calvin Pickard from the game after allowing all five goals on 20 shots. Avalanche (17-43-3) backup Jeremy Smith made 10 saves on 11 shots in relief.

"There's always good energy in our building, but there was a real good buzz tonight," said Jets head coach Paul Maurice. "You could feel it right down our bench so we started right and real quick. Right on top of our game and jumped on them a little bit so it was a good night."

Coming off a shutout less than 24 hours earlier, Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was sharp once again, stopping 22 of 23 shots on goal. Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was able to beat Hellebuyck on the final shot of the game to keep the Jets netminder from securing what would have been a franchise record-tying fifth shutout of the season.

"He's like most of these guys," added Maurice of his goaltender. "They're young players. They need to be on the ice working on things. And each time we've been able to do that for him, he's come back real strong."

"It was a carry-over from yesterday," said Jets captain Blake Wheeler. "I think we were excited about our game after a huge game. We showed up and played well (Friday). You do that and then you have an opportunity to come back and repeat it less than 24 hours later, I think you find your team plays really well after nights like that."

Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers each had three points as both scored and added two assists. Wheeler's 20th of the season -- which proved to be the game-winner -- is his second power play goal in as many games, extending his point-scoring streak to four games.

Jets rookie Patrik Laine added a goal and an assist, including his team-leading 32nd goal of the season.

Matthieu Perreault drew the primary assist, extending his point-scoring streak to seven games (three goals, eight assists).

Mark Scheifele, Ben Chiarot and Jacob Trouba also scored for Winnipeg. Dustin Byfuglien had two assists to extend his point-scoring streak to seven games (two goals, seven assists), as the Jets outshot the Avalanche 31-23.

"We just came out not ready to play," said Avalanche defenseman Francois Beauchemin. "At one point you gotta start showing some pride. This is the NHL, and right now we're just playing shinny hockey. It's just embarrassing."

With a three-game road trip complete, the Avalanche now return home for four games, hosting the St. Louis Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators through next weekend.

The Jets are in the midst of a season-long six-game homestand, with San Jose, Pittsburgh, and Calgary visiting during the next week.

NOTES: Avalanche G Calvin Pickard hails from Winnipeg and got the start in his hometown for a second time this season. Pickard was pulled in favor of backup Jeremy Smith after allowing five goals on 20 shots. ... After being acquired at the trade deadline on March 1 from the Montreal Canadiens, Avalanche F Sven Andrighetto was a healthy scratch for a second straight game because of work visa issues. ... Jets captain Blake Wheeler scored a power-play goal for a second straight night after getting the game-winner Friday night in a 3-0 win over the Blues. On Saturday night, Wheeler hit the 20-goal mark for a fourth straight season and for a fifth time in his 10-year NHL career. ... Jets F Nic Petan was a healthy scratch for a second straight game.