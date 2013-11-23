Preview: Avalanche at Kings

The Colorado Avalanche recovered from their three-game losing skid by posting two consecutive victories. The Avalanche vie for a third win Saturday when they visit the Los Angeles Kings, who have collected points in their last eight games (6-0-2). Los Angeles has not lost in regulation since Nov. 2 as it tries to gain ground in the Pacific Division.

The potentially long-term loss of Jonathan Quick to a groin injury has not fazed the Kings, who are receiving great goaltending from backup Ben Scrivens. Scrivens posted back-to-back shutouts last weekend and has allowed more than two goals once in 10 starts. Colorado’s goaltending situation is suddenly very shaky now that starter Semyon Varlamov has been charged with one count of third-degree assault, which carries a potential six-month jail term.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RDS2, Altitude, Fox Sports West

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (16-5-0): Backup goaltender Jean-Sebastien Giguere allowed five goals in his last start, while Varlamov has permitted at least three tallies in two of his last three. Matt Duchene, who leads the team with 12 goals and 20 points, did not travel to Los Angeles due to an abdomen injury. Top overall pick Nathan MacKinnon has one goal in his last eight games and three on the season despite firing 62 shots.

ABOUT THE KINGS (15-6-2): Justin Williams has two goals and an assist in his last two games and leads the team with nine tallies and 68 shots. Jeff Carter was able to participate in Friday’s practice and is close to returning from the foot injury he suffered in October. Drew Doughty has a team-best 25:34 average ice time and leads club defensemen with 12 points and 63 shots.

OVERTIME

1. Varlamov is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 2.

2. Kings C Anze Kopitar has 27 points in as many career games against the Avalanche.

3. Los Angeles defeated Colorado twice at home last season, ending a five-game winless skid against the Avalanche.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Kings 2