Preview: Avalanche at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings look to maintain their hold on a playoff spot when they host the hopeful Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Los Angeles enters with possession of the second wild card in the Western Conference as it is even in points with Winnipeg but owns the tiebreaker.

The Kings bounced back from a two-game skid during which they totaled two goals by posting an 8-2 victory over Edmonton on Thursday. Colorado is hanging by a thread in the postseason picture as it trails Los Angeles by six points with four games remaining. The Avalanche remained alive by posting a 4-2 triumph on Friday, with Matt Duchene and Dennis Everberg each recording a goal and an assist. The Kings are looking to sweep the three-game season series after outscoring the Avalanche 9-3 in two wins at Pepsi Center.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (36-30-12): Tyson Barrie notched a pair of assists Friday to raise his season point total to 51. The 23-year-old, who has 12 goals and 39 assists, joined Sandis Ozolinsh, Rob Blake and Ray Bourque as the only Avalanche defensemen to reach the 50-point plateau in one season. Duchene has landed on the scoresheet in four of his last five games, collecting three goals and four assists in that span.

ABOUT THE KINGS (38-25-14): Los Angeles welcomed Jarret Stoll back to the lineup Thursday as the veteran notched an assist in his return. The 32-year-old missed nine contests after suffering a head injury on March 12. Marian Gaborik is coming off his fourth two-goal performance of the season and first since March 5 against Montreal.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings’ eight-goal outburst against the Oilers was their highest output since April 1, 2010.

2. Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog extended his career high Friday by scoring his eighth power-play goal of the season.

3. Los Angeles trails Calgary by one point for third place in the Pacific Division.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Kings 2