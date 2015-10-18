Preview: Avalanche at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings look to build off their first victory of 2015-16 when they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in the finale of their season-opening five-game homestand. Los Angeles scored a total of two goals in losing its first three contests and still struggled to find the net in Friday’s win over Minnesota, tallying once in regulation before Anze Kopitar netted his first of the campaign at 2:19 of overtime.

The Kings finally broke through with the man advantage in the victory, improving to 1-for-17 on the season. Colorado is wrapping up its trip to Southern California after posting a 3-0 triumph in Anaheim on Friday. John Mitchell continued his torrid pace, scoring into an empty net late in the third period to give him a goal in each of the Avalanche’s four games. Los Angeles swept the three-game season series in 2014-15, outscoring Colorado 12-4 in the process.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (2-2-0): Colorado will be without Tyson Barrie as the defenseman was suspended three three games by the NHL on Saturday night for his hit on Anaheim’s Simon Despres. Barrie left his feet and delivered a shoulder to the head of Despres, who was placed on injured reserve by the Ducks on Saturday with an upper-body injury. Reto Berra, who likely will return to the bench Sunday in favor of Semyon Varlamov, recorded a 35-save shutout in his season debut Friday after posting one blanking in his first 41 NHL starts.

ABOUT THE KINGS (1-3-0): Tyler Toffoli scored the power-play goal Friday, giving him a team-high two tallies this season. Jeff Carter notched his second assist of the campaign on the play to tie Toffoli for the club lead in points. Los Angeles does not have a player on the positive side in plus/minus as defensemen Matt Greene (three games) and Derek Forbort (one) top the team with an even rating.

OVERTIME

1. Kings captain Dustin Brown has yet to tally despite leading the club with 16 shots.

2. Mitchell is tied for the team lead in goals with captain Gabriel Landeskog, who is even with C Nathan MacKinnon for the top spot on Colorado with six points.

3. Los Angeles D Brayden McNabb is expected to play Sunday after taking a shot off his foot against Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Avalanche 2