Kings claim key win in playoff race

LOS ANGELES -- Though the Los Angeles Kings have struggled mightily throughout the 2014-15 season, they are starting to show the form that won the Stanley Cup twice in the past three seasons.

With a playoff berth yet to be clinched, the Kings dominated an also-ran team to conclude a crucial two-game homestand that puts them position to defend their title.

Defenseman Alec Martinez and left winger Dwight King scored goals as the Kings defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Kings smothered the Avalanche throughout, allowing only 10 shots on goaltender Jonathan Quick and tied their franchise low in shots allowed, equaling the mark set Jan. 11, 1994, at San Jose.

The win moved the Kings (39-25-14) back into the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with four games left. Los Angeles starts a three-game trip in Vancouver on Monday and then returns home Saturday to end the regular season against the San Jose Sharks.

If Los Angeles were to win all four games, it would start the playoffs with home-ice advantage by virtue of finishing second in the Pacific Division.

The Avalanche (36-21-12) were eliminated from postseason contention before the game when the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks. Coach Patrick Roy reflected on the disappointing season after getting swept in the season series against the defending champions.

“The biggest thing is the injuries. Early in the season, we lost our goalie for 15 games and after that we lost depth players for a lot of games, and then near the end we lost (defenseman Erik) Johnson for 10 weeks, (winger Nathan) MacKinnon for five weeks,” Roy said. “Right now, we’re going to have a record year for the Avalanche for the number of injuries.”

The Avalanche staved off elimination with a surprising win in Anaheim on Friday night but could not build off the victory.

“We played well in Anaheim, obviously got a big win. Tonight we were right there, we were one shot away, we did a lot of good things,” Avalanche center Matt Duchene said. “Obviously, there were some things we would like to clean up.”

The Kings took advantage of a disappointed Avalanche team that fell from a division winner last season to a playoff eliminator. Though Colorado hung in until late in the third period, its scoring chances were few and far between because of the Kings’ dominance in puck possession.

“We’re playing our style of game,” Kings center Anze Kopitar said. “For us to be comfortable for the playoffs, we have to win the rest of our games.”

Martinez’s sixth goal of the season proved to be the winner at 10:09 of the second period. A shot by center Jeff Carter glanced off winger Tyler Toffoli and bounced to Martinez, who beat Colorado goaltender Semyon Varlamov with a wrist shot.

Martinez, who recently returned from a concussion that sidelined him for 18 games, expressed the confidence that is present throughout the locker room as the Kings close in on a postseason berth.

“We know what’s at stake. A lot of us have been through a very similar situation before, so you can tap into that experience having gone through it,” he said. “Every season kind of has its own story and it’s a little unique and obviously this is really down to crunch time but I‘m really confident in the group that we have here. We all know that we can do it.”

Kings left winger Marian Gaborik added an insurance goal at 18:04 of the third period.

Colorado evened the score at 1 on center Ryan O‘Reilly’s 16th goal of the season at 1:12 of the second period. Quick failed to glove a routine shot by Avalanche center Gabriel Landeskog and with the puck loose in the crease, O‘Reilly beat Martinez.

Los Angeles opened the scoring on King’s goal at 13:56 of the first period. He converted a rebound of a wrist shot by Carter off an odd man rush for his second goal in four games.

Varlamov stopped 23 shots in the loss.

NOTES: Colorado scratched C Nathan MacKinnon and C Daniel Briere. ... Los Angeles did not dress D Jamie McBain, D Andrej Sekera, C Mike Richards and C Andy Andreoff. ... Kings D Andrej Sekera missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. Sekera, acquired at the trade deadline and scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at season end, injured his right leg in a collision with Chicago Blackhawks RW Kris Versteeg late in the second period during Los Angeles’ 4-1 loss on Monday. ... Kings G Jonathan Quick started his 18th consecutive game between the pipes. ... Two Avalanche players achieved milestones Friday in a victory in Anaheim. With two assists, D Tyson Barrie surpassed 50 points for the season. He becomes only the fourth Avalanche defenseman with 50 points in a season. LW Alex Tanguay tied Dale Hunter (464) for seventh place on the franchise points list with an assist.