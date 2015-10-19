Kings stop Avalanche for second win in row

LOS ANGELES -- Despite a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night at Staples Center, Los Angeles Kings center Tyler Toffoli said his club needs plenty of improvement.

“We have a lot more work, but it’s early in the year,” said Toffoli, who scored the go-ahead goal in the second period. “We weren’t panicking when we didn’t win the first three, and we’re not going to blow our heads here and get all excited about (winning) two straight. Just executing, simple plays, simple passes and score more goals.”

Goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 22 of 23 shots as the Kings (2-3-0) capped a five-game homestand with their second win in a row and their sixth straight over the Avalanche. Right winger Marian Gaborik also scored for Los Angeles.

“It’s a good sign,” Toffoli said. “We’re winning games right now, but we know we have some work to do (and) still could get a lot better.”

Goalie Reto Berra, who blanked the Anaheim Ducks on Friday in a 3-0 decision by stopping 35 shots, saved 38 of 40 attempts for the Avalanche (2-3-0).

“They played really well and had some really good chances,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said of the Kings. “I thought defensively they moved the puck really well and they were sharp tonight.”

The Avalanche had chances in the final period, including a five-on-three opportunity for 49 seconds, when Kings center Nick Shore was penalized for hooking at 10:05 and defenseman Drew Doughty followed with a cross-checking violation at 11:17, but they failed to capitalize.

“The guys moved the puck well, and there were some good shots out there,” said center Matt Duchene, who scored the Avalanche’s lone goal. “It’s the first one we’ve had all year. Hopefully, we’re able to convert.”

Gaborik put the Kings up 1-0, converting a pass from right winger Dustin Brown with a wrist shot from the slot past Berra at 13:38 of the first period. It was Gaborik’s first goal this season. In 46 games against Colorado, Gaborik has scored 22 goals and recorded 16 assists, tops for the Kings.

The contest turned chippy with 2:44 gone in the second period. Avalanche right winger Jack Skille and Kings center Jordan Nolan squared off behind the Kings’ net before both were sent to the box. As those two were escorted off, Colorado left winger Cody McLeod and center Andy Andreoff dropped the gloves. Both were handed game misconduct penalties after their skirmish.

Kings winger Milan Lucic was docked for a tripping penalty late in the second period, and the Avalanche took advantage. Center Carl Soderberg connected on a nifty pass in front of the Los Angeles net with Duchene, who smoked a shot past Quick for his first goal of the season to knot the score at 1 with 4:03 left in the second.

However, Toffoli picked off a Colorado exchange near the red line and scored on a breakaway 23 seconds later for a 2-1 Los Angeles advantage. For Toffoli, it was his club-leading third goal this season.

“I thought it was a pretty hard-fought game by both sides,” Duchene said. “Reto kept us in it, and Quick kept them in it. At the end of the day, it comes down to one goal, and we were pretty close to tying it up there at the end.”

Said Kings coach Darryl Sutter, “We’re happy with the win; it was a man’s game out there. It wouldn’t have been for the faint of heart, that’s for sure.”

NOTES: Colorado D Tyson Barrie began a three-game suspension Sunday. Barrie was punished by the NHL for his hit on Anaheim Ducks D Simon Despres on Friday in the Avalanche’s 3-0 win. ... An assist by RW Jarome Iginla on the Avalanche’s lone goal gave him 1,229 points, tying him with Norm Ullman for 39th on the league’s all-time points list. ... The Avalanche scratched D Brandon Gormley and C Borna Rendulic, while D Matt Greene and C Jordan Weal were unavailable for the Kings. ... The Kings swept the three-game series between the two clubs and outscored the Avalanche 12-4 last season. ... The Avalanche open a two-game homestand Wednesday with a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Kings visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday before returning to Staples Center on Friday to play the Hurricanes. ... An announced sellout crowd of 18,230 attended.