Preview: Avalanche at Lightning

Two of the season’s most surprising teams meet for the first time when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Colorado, which owned the top pick in the 2013 draft, continues to roll with points in seven of its last eight games (6-1-1) after the 3-2 victory at Florida on Friday. The Lightning, who had the fourth selection last June, are tied in points with Boston atop the Atlantic Division as captain Martin St. Louis tries to extend a nine-game point streak.

Many of the league’s top rookies will be on display for first-year coaches Jon Cooper of Tampa Bay and Colorado’s Patrick Roy. First-overall pick Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche leads all rookies in points with 33, Tampa Bay’s undrafted center Tyler Johnson is second with 31 and Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat stands fifth (26) while boasting a plus-19 rating. Colorado’s 22-year-old forward Ryan O’Reilly also has five goals in six games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude2 (Colorado), SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (32-13-5): O’Reilly, who has a team-high and career-best 19 goals, is not the only Avalanche forward on a hot streak as United States Olympian Paul Stastny collected 12 points in his last eight contests. Matt Duchene leads the team in scoring with 43 points after contributing two assists against Florida. Left wing Alex Tanguay returned to the lineup Friday for the first time since Nov. 2 due to hip and knee injuries and had an assist, but is expected to sit out the game at Tampa Bay as a precaution.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (30-16-5): Tampa Bay’s power play has picked it up a little, converting six of its last 17 chances, but has struggled on the penalty kill - going only 24-of-37 the last 10 contests. The Lightning have allowed an average of 35.6 shots against over previous seven games, but Ben Bishop continues to shine in net with a league-best .934 save percentage overall. Defenseman Victor Hedman already posted a career-high with 29 points – 14 in his last 16 outings with a plus-11 rating in that span.

OVERTIME

1. Colorado won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime on Dec. 23, 2011 at home and has taken seven of the last eight games in the series.

2. Avalanche D Tyson Barrie, who has 13 points and a plus-6 this season, is the son of former Tampa Bay part owner Len Barrie.

3. Bishop, who is 11-1-3 in his last 15 decisions, and Colorado G Semyon Varlamov - 12-1-5 in his last 18 - are tied for third in the league with 25 victories.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Avalanche 2