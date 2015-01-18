Lightning recover to beat Avalanche in shootout

TAMPA, Fla. -- Giving up a tying goal with seven seconds left in regulation is a painful thing for a goalie, but having a chance to win in the shootout is remedy enough for Ben Bishop.

“It would have been very frustrating if we had lost that,” said Bishop, who made 40 saves -- plus two stops in the shootout -- to lead Tampa Bay to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay (29-14-4) led for most of the third period but gave up the tying goal with 6.8 seconds left. Colorado (19-17-10) pulled the goalie for a six-on-five, and center Nathan McKinnon flicked a rebound past Bishop.

The Lightning had taken the lead with 15:52 left in the third period on defenseman Anton Stralman’s first goal in more than two months.

“You have to be able to turn the page in this league, and the boys turned the page. Ben was big for us again,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper, whose team won its seventh straight at home. “We’ve had to call on Bish. ... It’s nice when we need him that he was there for him.”

Right winger Nikita Kucherov gave the Lightning the early lead in the shootout, with Bishop stopping McKinnon. Colorado tied the shootout when left winger Ondrej Palat was stopped and Avalanche center Matt Duchene scored.

Tampa Bay’s final shooter, right winger Ryan Callahan, scored and Bishop made the final stop on Colorado left winger Alex Tanguay.

“I think everybody knows he’s an elite goalie. Tonight he got to show it off,” said Stralman, who assisted on the first goal and scored the second. “We put him in a couple of tough situations and he handled it real well.”

The teams played through a scoreless five-minute overtime. Colorado had a four-on-three power play in the final 24 seconds, but Bishop came through with one of his 40 saves, his second-highest total this season.

Stralman’s shot in the third period came off a loose puck from the point, with center Valtteri Filppula getting his 23rd assist on the play. Stralman, 28, has found an offensive spark in his first year with Tampa Bay, with three goals after totaling one last season with the New York Rangers.

The Lightning killed two Avalanche power plays in the final eight minutes but held the lead and limited Colorado’s shots in a clutch four minutes while down a man.

Colorado pulled goalie Semyon Varlamov (29 saves) in the final two minutes, with Bishop making a key save. Colorado struck on McKinnon’s ninth goal of the season as Tampa was seconds from winning in regulation.

“(Left wing Gabriel Landeskog) Lanny made a great play to me on the side of the net. If you miss that, you have some issues,” McKinnon said. “It was a fortunate bounce and thankfully I was open on the side.”

It was a tale of two periods to open the game.

The Lightning jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first two minutes, scoring on Callahan’s 15th goal of the season, a power play with 18:02 left in the first period. Center Alex Killorn and Stralman had assists.

Tampa Bay outshot the Avalanche 15-5 in the opening period.

The second period, however, belonged to the Avalanche. Colorado had a 20-9 advantage in shots, with center Ryan O‘Reilly tying the score at 1 on his eighth goal of the season just 51 seconds into the period. McKinnon and defenseman Jan Hejda had assists.

“We’re just missing a little consistency,” O‘Reilly said. “If we can put that full 60 minutes together, come out with a better start, we’re going to win more games.”

NOTES: Lightning D Nikita Nesterov, a 21-year-old rookie, showed his toughness when he took a puck to the face early in the game after it glanced off the blocker of goalie Semyon Varlamov. Nesterov was back on the ice before the end of the period. ... The Lightning got D Victor Hedman back after he was sidelined two games with a lower-body injury suffered Monday. Tampa Bay had three healthy scratches -- RW J.T. Brown, D Matthew Carle and D Luke Witkowski, who had been recalled from Syracuse on Friday, with rookie F Vladislav Namestnikov sent down to the Crunch. ... Colorado did not dress D Zach Redmond. ... Tampa Bay stays home to face the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday before the All-Star break, while Colorado plays at the St. Louis Blues on Monday.