Tanguay, MacKinnon lead Avalanche past Lightning

TAMPA -- The Colorado Avalanche ended a four-game winless streak, getting a goal and an assist each from left winger Alex Tanguay and center Nathan MacKinnon on the way to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at Amalie Arena.

Colorado (3-5-1) got a strong night from goalie Semyon Varlamov, who made 34 saves, allowing only a power-play goal in the second period. The Lightning (5-4-2) outshot the Avalanche 35-26 but saw their offensive woes continue with just one goal in their last three games.

“Through the course of an 82-game season, there are going to be times where goals are harder. It’s certainly fun to play that team when they’re in that situation,” Tanguay said. “We know the firepower they have offensively. They showed it going to the Stanley Cup finals. Those young guys have tons of skills. We played a good solid game, five on five and we’ll take the 2 points.”

Colorado had just one point in its previous four games before scoring the road win against the Lightning, who dropped to 2-2 at home.

Varlamov stepped up with key stops as the Lightning got a late power play with 6:42 left in the final period after center Matt Duchene accidentally flipped the puck over the wall, but Colorado killed the penalty to preserve the lead.

“They did a great job killing it and I‘m very thankful for that,” Duchene said. “We got a win tonight, and hopefully it goes tomorrow. (Varlamov) played outstanding. He was our first star tonight. It was great to get a big game from him like that and get a win.”

Tampa Bay pulled goalie Ben Bishop with 1:39 left for the man advantage but managed only one shot the rest of the way.

“We had some Grade As,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We’ve been so used to scoring goals, so you scratch your head a little bit in a stretch like this. They’re doing everything asked, working their tails off, but it’s only natural to be frustrated. They just have to keep going.”

The Lightning ended a two-game scoring drought with a second-period goal from center Alex Killorn, but still found themselves trailing the Avalanche 2-1 entering the final period.

Colorado opened the scoring late in the first period on a goal that wasn’t initially ruled a score -- replay showed that Tanguay got his first goal of the season when a loose puck drifted between Bishop’s legs and across the line for a 1-0 lead with 4:03 left. Right winger Jarome Iginla and MacKinnon had assists on the goal, and the line would strike again in the second period.

The Avalanche extended that lead on another rebound -- Iginla found a rebound behind the net and fired the puck behind Bishop, with MacKinnon tapping in the loose puck for a 2-0 lead with 6:56 left in the second on his fourth goal of the season. Tanguay’s shot had set up the rebound, giving him his fourth assist to go with Iginla’s assist.

Tampa Bay got back in the game by converting on its third power play of the game -- with 4:14 left in the second period, Killorn scored on a rebound off a shot by defenseman Victor Hedman, who got his 10th assist of the season. The Lightning hadn’t scored in their previous seven periods, including shutout losses to the Chicago Blackhawks (in overtime) and the St. Louis Blues.

“I thought out of the last three games, that was our best game, chances-wise,” Lightning left winger Ryan Callahan said. “We had a lot of opportunities, a bunch of 2-on-1s, a couple posts, couple breakaways. It’s just puck luck right now, but we created a lot more opportunities, and that’s something where it’s going to come when you have that many chances. It’s frustrating. It’s human nature. The biggest thing is to generate that frustration in the right direction.”

NOTES: The Lightning played without promising young LW Jonathan Drouin, missing a game for the first time this season with a lower-body injury that leaves him day-to-day. Drouin ranks second on the team with five assists in 10 games. Tampa Bay called up C Jonathan Marchessault from AHL Syracuse before the game in response to the Drouin injury. ... Lightning C Cedric Paquette missed a second consecutive game with a lower-body injury, and D Nikita Nesterov was a healthy scratch. C Brian Boyle returned to the ice after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. ... Avalanche D Brad Stuart didn’t dress due to a back injury, while D Brandon Gormley was a healthy scratch. ... The Avalanche have a road back-to-back, with a visit to Carolina coming on Friday. ... The Lightning play host to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.