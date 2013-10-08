Preview: Avalanche at Maple Leafs

Patrick Roy’s NHL coaching career is off to a solid start, with wins in each of his first two games behind the bench of the Colorado Avalanche. Roy coaches his first road game on Tuesday, when the Avalanche visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have begun the season with a three-game winning streak. Roy can be happy with the early play of goaltender Semyon Varlamov, who has limited opponents to two goals on 63 shots as he also vies for the starting job with the Russian Olympic team in Sochi.

Toronto faces some questions in its crease following a home-opening shootout victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Jonathan Bernier allowed the Maple Leafs to come back after James Reimer allowed four goals, taking an early edge in what is sure to be a long battle for the starting goaltender position. Coach Randy Carlyle has not named a starter for Tuesday, but Bernier likely has earned a shot at his first home start with Toronto.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (2-0-0): Captain Gabriel Landeskog will return to the lineup after missing one game with a sore knee. First-overall pick Nathan MacKinnon has notched three assists in his first two games, finding chemistry with Jamie McGinn and PA Parenteau (two goals, one assist each) as he prepares for his first professional game in Canada. The Avalanche will have all of their forwards available since the NHL decided not to discipline Steve Downie for a hit that concussed Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi on Friday.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (3-0-0): Mason Raymond has been a pleasant surprise for Toronto since joining the team on a trial basis during the preseason, leading the Maple Leafs with two goals and two assists. Raymond’s role should only increase with David Clarkson suspended and Nikolai Kulemin sidelined with a bone chip in his ankle. Toronto has scored four power-play goals on its first 15 opportunities while allowing only one goal in 12 short-handed situations as it tries to replicate its 4-0-0 start from 2011-12.

OVERTIME

1. Varlamov will be in net for Colorado on Tuesday, while veteran backup - and former Maple Leaf - Jean-Sebastien Giguere will start his first game on Thursday in Boston.

2. Toronto GM Dave Nonis spent one night in the hospital after falling ill during the second period of the Maple Leafs’ game against Ottawa on Saturday.

3. The Avalanche have not started a season 3-0-0 since 1994-95, when the franchise was known as the Quebec Nordiques.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 3, Avalanche 2