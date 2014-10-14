Preview: Avalanche at Maple Leafs

After suffering a pair of disheartening losses, both the Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs found reason to smile by recording an awe-inspiring victory. The positive vibes will continue for one club as the Avalanche vie for their fifth consecutive win in Toronto when the teams meet on Tuesday. Colorado rebounded after being shut out on both ends of a home-and-home sweep by Minnesota as Daniel Briere scored his 300th career goal with four-tenths of a second remaining in the third period of a 2-1 triumph over Boston on Monday.

While the Avalanche have struggled offensively, the Maple Leafs had no such issue in their last encounter - erupting for five goals in the second period en route to a 6-3 road victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday. The top line of James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak and Phil Kessel rebounded from coach Randy Carlyle’s public criticism to combine for three goals and seven points in the win. When asked what the trio did differently versus the Rangers, Carlyle quipped: “They scored.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), TVA, TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (1-2-0): Jamie McGinn tallied to end a season-opening 143:27 scoreless stretch before Briere alertly knocked down defenseman Jan Hejda’s shot from the point and tucked the loose puck inside the right post. “Hopefully, there are many more to come, but it’s certainly a good feeling to find a loose puck like that late in the game and get a big win, especially after the start that we had,” Briere said. “It’s been a little bit of a roller-coaster to start the season, but we are hoping this game will get us on our way.” Briere has enjoyed plenty of positive moments versus Toronto, collecting 17 goals and 27 assists in 47 career meetings with the Maple Leafs.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (1-2-0): For all of its trouble, Toronto is 5-for-12 with the man advantage and has scored at least one power-play goal in each contest. Two of Bozak’s team-leading three goals and two of rookie defenseman Stuart Percy’s three assists have come with the man advantage. “The NHL has a way of finding its level,” Carlyle told TSN of the 21-year-old Percy. “And young players, specifically defensemen, historically have a little bit of a lull. We haven’t seen that yet, and we’re grateful of that.”

OVERTIME

1. Reigning Calder Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon picked up his first point with an assist on Monday and has scored two goals and set up another in two meetings with the Maple Leafs.

2. Toronto G James Reimer returned to the ice for an optional skate on Monday and reported no issue after he was clipped by New York’s Dominic Moore the night before.

3. Although Colorado G Reto Berra made 27 saves in his first start on Monday, Semyon Varlamov is expected to get the nod versus Toronto.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Avalanche 3