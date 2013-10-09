Avalanche 2, Maple Leafs 1: PA Parenteau snapped a tie 2 1/2 minutes into the third period and Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves to lead visiting Colorado to its best start since 1994.

Defenseman Cory Sarich added his first goal in 65 games for the Avalanche, who had not started a season with three straight wins since they moved to Denver from Quebec City. Rookie Nathan MacKinnon assisted on Parenteau’s goal in his first professional game on Canadian ice.

Joffrey Lupul scored for Toronto, which lost for the first time in four games. Jonathan Bernier got the start and stopped 31 shots.

With the contest tied at 1-1 early in the third period, MacKinnon forced a turnover and knocked the puck forward to Jamie McGinn, who set up Parenteau during a 2-on-1 to give Colorado the lead. The Maple Leafs unleashed nine shots over the final 20 minutes but could not solve Varlamov again.

Lupul opened the scoring with 6:48 remaining in the second period as he jammed home a rebound. Sarich knotted the contest 3:27 later, when he fooled Bernier with a high shot from a sharp angle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Maple Leafs C Jay McClement missed the game to attend the birth of his first child after his wife went into labor early Tuesday morning. … Sarich has 21 goals in 918 career games. … Toronto RW Carter Ashton assisted on Lupul’s goal for his first point in 18 career games. … Varlamov has limited opponents to one goal in each of his first three starts. He is coached by Francois Allaire, who was Toronto’s goaltending coach for three seasons before leaving in September 2012.