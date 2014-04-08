Preview: Avalanche at Oilers

The Colorado Avalanche attempt to strengthen their hold on home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs when they begin their regular season-ending four-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Colorado is two points ahead of Chicago for second place in the Central Division and still is within reach of the top spot as it trails St. Louis by four with four games remaining. The Avalanche had their six-game winning streak snapped but still earned a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Edmonton is seeking its third straight victory after kicking off its season-ending four-game homestand with a 4-2 triumph over Pacific Division-leading Anaheim on Sunday. Taylor Hall scored a goal and set up two others as the Oilers defeated the Ducks for the second time in 10 days. Colorado and Edmonton split their first two meetings of the season, with each club winning at home.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (50-21-7): Semyon Varlamov was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week as he posted a 3-0-1 record and one shutout with a 1.42 goals-against average. The 25-year-old Russian leads the league with 40 wins and is one away from breaking coach Patrick Roy’s franchise record set in 2000-01. Varlamov is 6-0-1 in his last seven games, last losing in regulation on March 21 against Boston.

ABOUT THE OILERS (28-42-9): Hall took home First Star of the Week honors after registering two goals and seven assists in four games. The 22-year-old has collected five tallies and 10 assists over his last 11 contests. Hall, David Perron and Jordan Eberle share the team lead with 27 goals as all three tallied in Sunday’s victory.

OVERTIME

1. The Avalanche are riding a four-game road point streak (3-0-1).

2. Colorado concludes the regular season with trips to Vancouver, San Jose and Anaheim.

3. The Oilers wrap up their campaign by hosting Los Angeles and the Canucks.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Oilers 2